Rangers are set to announce the signing of Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama, but he won’t be the last addition as Russell Martin and his recruitment team step up their efforts in the market.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Gassama, 21, is set to sign a four-year contract with Rangers, and it will include an option to extend by a further year.

The versatile attacker’s arrival signals Rangers’ intent to bolster their wide options, bringing flair and dynamism to Martin’s side.

We understand that the Glasgow club want to sign another winger, before they have to register players for the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Meanwhile, Rangers have agreed a fee with FC Twente to sell centre-back Robin Propper. However, the move hinges on Propper’s demand for compensation to terminate his current contract with the Ibrox club.

The Dutch defender’s potential departure could pave the way for defensive reinforcements, though Rangers remain confident in their backline depth after recent arrivals of Emmanuel Fernandez and Nasser Djiga.

Ross McCausland is attracting attention from clubs in England and the United States, with formal offers expected soon. The young Northern Irishman’s pace and creativity have made him a player viewed as one with great potential, and Rangers will weigh any bids carefully but are open to the sale of the 22-year-old.

Rangers exodus possible as enquiries made

In terms of other potential exits, we understand that left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is drawing serious interest from Turkish clubs. Rangers are open to offers for the 24-year-old, who could return to his homeland if a suitable deal is struck.

Up front, Rangers are closing in on a new striker to spearhead their attack, however sources are remining coy on names.

Meanwhile, initial talks with multiple goalkeeping options have also taken place, though the club feels no immediate pressure to replace Jack Butland or Liam Kelly, both of whom provide reliable options between the posts.

Young forward Hamza Igamane continues to attract interest from European clubs, but no side has met Rangers’ asking price as yet.

Striker Cyriel Dessers remains at Ibrox despite persistent links to a move elsewhere. Though he could still leave in the coming weeks, especially if Rangers land a new number nine.

As Rangers navigate this busy transfer window, their proactive approach suggests a squad ready to compete on all fronts. Martin wants to challenge Celtic and get his side into the Champions League proper.

