Rangers are set to finalise an agreement to sign Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic on a season-long loan deal, with the right-back set to become the club’s 11th signing of a busy summer window as they look to build a new era under Derek McInnes.

The 20-year-old Serbian international has been the subject of talks between the two clubs for a couple of weeks, and sources indicate the move is now over the line. Nedeljkovic will travel to Glasgow on Tuesday to complete the formalities and put pen to paper on the agreement.

The deal includes an obligation to buy valued at £4 million (€4.7m, $5.4m), which is expected to be triggered based on the number of appearances the defender makes for the Light Blues during this campaign.

Nedeljkovic joined Aston Villa from Red Star Belgrade in January 2024 for a reported £8 million fee.

Opportunities in the Premier League proved limited under Unai Emery, prompting successive loan spells at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig over the past 18 months.

Despite that, the athletic full-back has already earned senior caps for Serbia and impressed with his pace and ability to contribute going forward. He will become the second Serbian to join Rangers this summer as he links up with international teammate Vanja Dragojevic.

READ NEXT: Rangers accelerating talks to sign 19-goal striker as star says YES to Ibrox switch

Nedeljkovic ticks a big transfer box for Rangers

Rangers manager McInnes has been searching for a more attacking option at right-back and has been described as key in the deal after speaking with Nedeljkovic.

Current squad members Dujon Sterling and recent arrival Ross McCrorie are viewed as more defensive-minded, while the arrival of left-back James Penrice has already demonstrated the value of greater offensive threat from the flanks after he scored on his debut. Nedeljkovic is expected to provide a similar dynamic on the opposite side.

McInnes has overseen a significant overhaul since taking charge, with ten permanent and loan arrivals already secured as he looks to strengthen the side across multiple positions.

Should the deal be completed without any late surprises, as anticipated on Tuesday, Nedeljkovic will provide competition and fresh energy at the back as Rangers continue their rebuild.

The young defender’s blend of international experience and potential makes him an exciting addition to the squad as the 49ers aim to take Rangers back to the top of Scottish football.