Rangers are ready to part ways with midfielder Joe Rothwell in January, and Sheffield United are plotting a move, as TEAMtalk sources reveal that a potential replacement has already been found.

The Gers are in desperate need of a squad reshuffle if they are to compete with the likes of Celtic and Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, as they sit in fourth place after a poor start to the season.

New manager Danny Rohl has brought a more positive feeling to Ibrox following the sacking of Russell Martin, and the club’s hierarchy are keen to back him with new additions.

But stars may have to be sold to help fund that business, and The Daily Record reports that Rangers are considering selling Rothwell to free up a ‘substantial chunk’ of their wage bill.

And the 30-year-old, who has experience in the English Championship with Leeds United, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and others, is reportedly set to make a return to the second tier.

It is claimed that Sheffield United, under Chris Wilder, are in ‘pole position’ to sign the experienced Englishman, who has failed to nail down a spot in Rangers’ starting XI.

The Yorkshire club are ‘pushing’ to bring Rothwell to Bramall Lane, and we understand Rangers already have a potential successor on their radar…

Rangers plot move for towering midfielder

Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, who has good connections with the Scottish Giants, revealed earlier this month that Rangers have placed Tromsø’s towering midfielder Jens Hjertø-Dahl at the very top of their January wishlist.

Scouts from the Glasgow side have attended the majority of the 20-year-old’s games this season and have been hugely impressed with his performances in Norway’s top flight.

Standing 6ft 4in and already boasting 87 senior appearances, 12 goals and nine assists for his hometown club, the Norwegian has exploded into one of European football’s most coveted young talents.

Rangers boss Rohl sees Hjertø-Dahl as the cornerstone of his midfield rebuild.

The German wants a player who can break lines from deep, win duels and arrive late in the box; qualities the youngster has displayed repeatedly in the Eliteserien and for Norway U21s.

Rothwell’s departure could tee up a January swoop for Hjertø-Dahl, who is understood to be valued at around €5-6m (£4.4-5.3m / $5.9-7m).

Tromsø, despite their public desire to keep their academy jewel, privately accept that January bids are inevitable.

Multiple sources in Norway state the club are already preparing for his departure, with at least two concrete offers expected when the window opens.

