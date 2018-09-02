Rangers to sign ex-West Brom man as Gerrard assesses derby defeat

Steven Gerrard says he expects Rangers to sign Northern Ireland centre-back Gareth McAuley “in the coming days”.

The veteran defender, 38, left West Brom after they were relegated from the Premier League in May, having played 12 times last season. He had been a regular in his previous six season at the club.

TEAMtalk understands McAuley is likely to sign a deal until the end of the season and will become Gerrard’s 15th signing since taking charge at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, Rangers boss Gerrard was disappointed with the officials after their 1-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

Gerrard believes a foul on midfielder Ryan Jack in the build-up to the goal was ignored by the referee.

He said: “It’s defintely a foul. I’ve been around the game a very, very long time and that’s a foul in my book. It’s actually a foul in the fourth official’s book as well because he’s shouting down the mic, ‘Foul, foul, foul’.

“The referee’s ignored the information – we can both see clearly it’s a foul. And they go and score a goal.”

Following the match Gerrard said he spoke to the referee, adding: “I just went in and had a calm chat and wondered why he never listened to the man on the side – the fourth official – and how he hasn’t seen a clear swipe from (Tom) Rogic on Ryan Jack.

“Ryan Jack gets his body in between the ball and the man and he gets swiped, it’s a clear foul. It’s blatant….for me it’s 100 per cent foul.”