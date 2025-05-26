Davide Ancelotti is in a strong position to become the next Rangers manager, while Steven Gerrard is still in contention for an Ibrox return, TEAMtalk understands.

The Scottish giants have held talks with multiple candidates in recent weeks as they look to bring in a long-term successor to interim boss Barry Ferguson.

Former Southampton manager Russell Martin applied for the role and has been spoken to by Rangers, as TEAMtalk revealed on May 19, but Martin now looks set to become the new Leicester City boss.

Rangers‘ shortlist has since narrowed and sources have confirmed that Davide Ancelotti, son of legendary coach Carlo, is desperate to get the job.

Ancelotti’s coaching credentials are impressive. He has served under his father at some of Europe’s biggest clubs – Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Madrid – gaining elite tactical exposure.

Rangers view him as a bold and modern appointment who could inject fresh energy into the squad. However, his lack of senior managerial experience is a sticking point, with some within the club wary of the gamble.

The 35-year-old knows that he will get backing from Rangers’ incoming new owners The San Francisco 49ers in the summer window. Sources state that Ancelotti views the Scottish side as a stepping stone to joining a top European side in the future – but he remains a top contender.

Steven Gerrard ‘hurdles’ could scupper Rangers return

Steven Gerrard, who guided Rangers to the 2020/21 Premiership title, remains under consideration for a return.

TEAMtalk understands that Gerrard was spoken to about returning to Ibrox in February, when Philippe Clement was sacked, but was unable to take the job at the time.

Gerrard was unable to take the role then due to contract issues following his departure from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. There have been tax issues from his time in Saudi, and the same goes for his former assistant Michael Beale.

Gerrard could still be appointed but the feeling among sources is that Ancelotti is in a good position to be in the Rangers dugout next term.

We can confirm that recently sacked Feyenoord manager Brian Priske has also held talks with Rangers and is open to becoming the new boss, but is behind Ancelotti and Gerrard as things stand.

Rangers are expected to make a final decision and announcement on their new manager in the near future.

Rangers’ board – under fresh leadership – are focused on a long-term rebuild. The club are seeking a manager with a clear tactical identity, strong developmental instincts, and the ability to bring Rangers back to the summit of Scottish football while also restoring their reputation in Europe.

