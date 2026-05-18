Rangers are making significant strides in their pursuit of highly-rated young Nigerian defender Akpe Victory, with talks described as positive and the player himself keen on a move to Ibrox, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old centre-back, currently at Hungarian side Zalaegerszegi TE, represents a promising long-term investment as manager Danny Rohl seeks to bolster his defensive options and the club act aggressively in the market.

Standing at an imposing 6ft 5in, Victory has impressed in limited appearances for Zalaegerszegi since joining in January 2026, showcasing the physicality, composure, and potential that have attracted interest from across Europe.

Benfica have made an approach, while clubs in Germany, Spain, and France are also monitoring the situation.

However, Rangers appear to be leading the race and are close to submitting a formal offer, with the deal expected to exceed €5million (£4.3m / $5.8m).

Victory, who is under contract until 2028 with an option for a further year, sees the move to Glasgow as an exciting step in his development, though he remains aware of the broader European attention.

The potential arrival of Victory could help offset any defensive reshuffle, particularly if star centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez leaves this summer.

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Leading Rangers star likely to leave

Former Peterborough United man Fernandez has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season at Ibrox, earning a place in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year and attracting significant interest from top clubs.

Borussia Dortmund remain keen admirers, having tracked Fernandez for some time, while Bayer Leverkusen have also shown interest.

In the Premier League, Arsenal and Chelsea have also sent scouts to watch him. Feyenoord have been the most concrete suitors from the continent, with scouts regularly in attendance, and clubs such as West Ham, Everton, Ajax, and Club Brugge have been mentioned.

Rangers are braced for substantial bids and will demand in excess of £20million, mindful of Peterborough’s sell-on clause.

Fernandez has played down the speculation, insisting he is “loving life” at Rangers, but the financial temptation and his rapid rise may prove difficult to resist.

For Rangers, securing Victory now would provide continuity and youth in the backline, allowing them to navigate the summer window with confidence as they aim to challenge for silverware next season.

Whether the Nigerian duo ultimately swap places remains to be seen, but the developments highlight Rangers’ ambitious and aggressive approach to building a side capable of winning the league next season.

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