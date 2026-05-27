Rangers are looking to bring in two new defenders

Rangers are actively bolstering their backline this summer, with negotiations to sign promising young defender Akpe Victory advancing and a formal bid prepared for Dundee’s Luke Graham, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gers have begun the transfer window positively, having signed Lawrence Shankland on a free transfer, as they accelerate towards a deal for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil.

Now, Danny Rohl is prioritising defensive stability amid uncertainty surrounding key star centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez, as the club look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign and challenge for silverware next season.

Nigerian centre-back Victory, a youthful talent, is viewed as an exciting long-term investment, while Graham is seen as a player capable of making an immediate impact at Ibrox.

Work is ongoing over a potential deal for Victory, who has caught the eye with his composure and physical attributes while playing for Hungarian side Zalaegerszegi. Rangers believe the defender represents a shrewd addition for the future, offering potential resale value and squad depth as they build for sustained success.

Meanwhile, Rangers are readying a bid for 22-year-old Dundee centre-back Graham.

The Scotland Under-21 international has enjoyed a breakout campaign at Dens Park, earning praise for his aerial prowess, composure on the ball and leadership qualities. Sources indicate he is regarded as a ready-made reinforcement who can strengthen the side straight away.

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Rangers plotting double defender addition

Dundee are braced for significant interest in star defender Graham, with over 30 clubs having made enquiries in the past month alone, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Graham’s contract runs until 2027, but the Tayside club are expected to listen to offers for their prized asset amid Scottish Premiership, Premier League and European interest.

The dual pursuit highlights Rangers’ strategic approach to recruitment – balancing immediate needs with future planning. Graham’s form has also seen him called up for Scotland training, further enhancing his profile.

Fans will be eager to see if these targets materialise into signings as the transfer window gathers pace but Rangers are moving fast on targets and want to give Rohl as good and undesturbed a pre season as possible.

Securing both would provide Rohl with greater options at the back, addressing vulnerabilities exposed in recent week and supporting ambitions in the Premiership and Europe.

As previously reported, Rangers are also poised for bids for Emmanuel Fernandez, who has been a standout for Rangers this season and is wanted by Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund are considering a bid for the 24-year-old, and the Gers are hoping to recoup over £20million if they are to sell him this summer.

A Fernandez exit would leave a void in Rangers’ squad but the signings of Victory and Graham would come as a huge boost, as the club look to get their business done quickly.

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