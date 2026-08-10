Rangers are weighing up a move to sign 20-year-old Aston Villa star Kosta Nedeljkovic on loan for the season as Derek McInnes continues to strengthen his defensive options, TEAMtalk understands.

The lightning-fast Serbian right-back, who cost Villa £8million when he arrived from Red Star Belgrade in 2024, has spent the past two campaigns on loan at RB Leipzig.

Limited opportunities in the Bundesliga, where he made just five league appearances last term, have left him seeking regular first-team football.

Nedeljkovic has already earned 11 senior caps for Serbia since making his international debut against Spain in 2024.

Highly regarded at Villa Park, he is viewed by Villa manager Unai Emery as a player for the future rather than an immediate starter ahead of Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa. That stance has opened the door for a temporary exit.

Sources indicate Rangers are exploring a season-long loan arrangement. A permanent deal or loan with an option to buy remains under consideration, but Villa will need convincing.

The young defender impressed in a recent pre-season outing for Villa against an Indonesia All-Stars side, providing an assist in a 3-1 victory.

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McInnes has already brought in a raft of new faces this summer and is eager to add further depth at full-back, with the squad going through a major overhaul.

Nedeljkovic’s pace, international experience and potential make him an attractive prospect for a club looking to compete on multiple fronts and try to get back to winning leagues.

Aston Villa are understood to be open to a move that would allow the Serb to develop through consistent minutes.

Discussions are at an early stage, and no formal agreement has been reached.

Should the deal progress, Nedeljkovic would become the latest addition to the Rangers squad and a clear signal of ambition under the current regime.

Ibrox chiefs are desperate for success but are overseeing a poor start to the season, with the Gers picking up just one point from their two opening league fixtures.