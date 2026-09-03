Rangers set to complete DOUBLE attacking signing after 49ers land second biggest transfer ever

Rangers are pushing to finalise the signing of Stuttgart star Badredine Bouanani on deadline day, with the winger having undergone a medical ahead of a proposed season-long loan.

Derek McInnes’ side, meanwhile, have finalised the £9.2m signing of Venezuelan striker Kevin Kelsy – a player they had been working on for several weeks, as TEAMtalk previously reported.

Bouanani, a 21-year-old Algerian international, now looks set to arrive from Stuttgart, where he signed last summer from Nice in a deal worth around £15m.

A product of the Lille academy who also spent time on loan at Lorient, Bouanani has struggled for consistent minutes in the Bundesliga and was left out of Stuttgart’s Champions League squad.

A loan to Strasbourg fell through once the French window closed, clearing the path for Rangers. The proposed deal includes an option to buy Bouanani permanently for £15m at the end of the campaign.

Derek McInnes is understood to want another wide option to compete with summer arrival Daisuke Yokota after Thelo Aasgaard’s departure to Anderlecht.

The medical for Bouanani is taking place as the Scottish window heads towards its 5pm close. If completed, he would become Rangers’ 14th signing of a transformative summer.

Rangers set to complete late double deal

Rangers have already completed their deal for Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy.

The 22-year-old, standing 6ft 4in, becomes the second-most expensive arrival in Rangers history behind only Tore Andre Flo’s £12m move from Chelsea in 2000.

The package for Kelsy to arrive from MLS includes add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Kelsy arrives as a replacement for Youssef Chermiti, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

The Venezuelan international scored 16 goals in 43 MLS appearances after joining Portland from Shakhtar Donetsk, where he featured in the Champions League.

Earlier spells in Venezuela and a loan at FC Cincinnati underlined his physical presence and goal threat.

McInnes hinted after Wednesday night’s 2-1 win at Falkirk that one more arrival remained possible, as he continues to be backed by club owners 49ers Enterprises.

Completing both deals gives the Light Blues extra firepower and width as they pursue the Scottish Premiership title.

Fans are excited to see the two talents arrive. Supporters will hope they have done enough business for the club to become champions again.

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