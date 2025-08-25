Lille are set to make another attempt to sign Rangers forward Hamza Igamane, TEAMtalk understands, after tensions boiled over in the Gers’ last league game, though he won’t be allowed to leave on the cheap.

The Moroccan international, who joined the Scottish giants from AS FAR Rabat last summer, has grown increasingly disillusioned with his time at Ibrox, prompting speculation about his future.

Sources close to the situation have revealed to us that Lille’s initial loan proposal was outright dismissed and laughed off by Rangers, who are holding firm on their valuation of the 22-year-old.

We understand that Rangers are demanding a fee in the region of £16-20m and have made it clear that they won’t entertain offers below what they deem to be the fair market value for a player with Igamane’s potential.

Despite his contract running until 2028, the striker’s desire to depart has intensified, fueled by a desire to play at the highest level.

The situation came to a head during Rangers’ 1-1 draw with St Mirren on Sunday (August 24), when Igamane refused to enter the pitch as a substitute.

He cited an injury, and while club insiders confirm a minor niggle, there’s a prevailing sentiment that he’s cautious about aggravating it amid swirling transfer chances. “He’s frustrated and doesn’t want to jeopardize any potential moves,” one source explained. “Lille have really sold him on the project – more game time in a competitive league, Champions League exposure – it’s appealing.”

Rangers face big decision on in-demand star

Lille, fresh off a strong start to their season and looking to bolster their attacking options after Jonathan David’s departure, see Igamane as a versatile forward who can thrive in their system under manager Bruno Genesio.

With the transfer window entering its final week, expect Lille to table an improved bid imminently, potentially including add-ons to bridge the valuation gap.

For Rangers, offloading Igamane could provide funds for reinforcements, but only on their terms.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Russell Martin wants to bring in a new striker, but player sales are required first. Cyriel Dessers has also generated some interest, but his wages are a stumbling block for suitors.

Fans are divided: some lament the loss of a promising talent in Igamane, while others question his commitment after the St Mirren incident.

As negotiations loom, Igamane’s Ibrox chapter hangs in the balance, with Lille determined to pry him away before the deadline.

IN FOCUS: Hamza Igamane’s impressive 2024/25 season