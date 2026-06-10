Rangers have seen an opening offer of approximately €2.5million (£2.2m / $2.9m) for top defensive target, Bryan Reynolds, turned down by Belgian side Westerlo, who have made it clear they are not prepared to part with the player at that valuation, TEAMtalk understands.

The Glasgow side, under pressure to strengthen their squad ahead of another demanding campaign in the Scottish Premiership and European competitions, identified Reynolds as a key target to bolster their defensive options.

The 24-year-old United States international, who joined Westerlo in 2022 after a promising spell at Roma, has impressed with his athleticism, attacking overlaps from right-back and versatility across the back line.

Despite the rejection, sources close to the negotiations suggest Rangers remain hopeful of resurrecting a deal.

Crucially, Reynolds himself has already given the Ibrox club the green light regarding a potential move to Scotland.

The player is understood to be keen on the challenge of playing in a high-intensity league and under the spotlight at one of Britain’s most storied clubs. Sources have indicated that he views Rangers as an exciting next step in his career.

Westerlo are believed to be holding out for a significantly higher fee, closer to €4-5million (up to £4.3m / $5.8m) for Reynolds – so Rangers have a gap of roughly £2million in valuations to bridge to seal a deal.

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Rangers preparing ‘second bid’ for top right-back target

With interest in the American market growing across Europe, Westerlo are confident they can attract improved bids should other suitors emerge.

Reynolds is in the last year of his deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2027.

Should rival clubs enter the fray, Reynolds’ prior approval for a switch to Rangers could prove decisive.

The defender’s willingness to prioritise a move to Ibrox may discourage late competition and give Rangers an edge in negotiations.

Gers are expected to return with a second bid in the next 48 hours.

For manager Danny Rohl, securing a player of Reynolds’ profile would represent a statement of intent.

The German coach has repeatedly stressed the need for squad depth and players with the right mentality capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Reynolds has earned 10 caps for the United States national team, but missed out on a place in the World Cup squad. His experience at international level, as well as in Serie A with

and experience in Serie A and the Belgian top flight, would tick several boxes.

As the situation develops, Rangers fans will be watching closely to see if their club can bridge the gap with Westerlo and bring the talented right-back to Glasgow.

Should Rangers miss out on Reynolds, then the re-signing of Everton right-back Nathan Patterson could be considered. TEAMtalk has more to follow on that story later today.

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