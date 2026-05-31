Rangers are facing an increasingly difficult battle to retain highly-rated midfield prospect Calum Adamson, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest among several clubs from England now tracking the teenager closely, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 18-year-old enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign during his loan spell with Alloa Athletic last season, gaining valuable first-team experience and significantly enhancing his reputation north of the border.

Adamson, a Scotland youth international, impressed with his maturity, energy and technical quality in midfield as he adapted quickly to senior football.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. TEAMtalk understands Adamson has entered the final 12 months of his current contract at Ibrox, and Rangers are eager to secure his long-term future before the situation becomes more complicated.

Sources indicate the Glasgow giants remain huge admirers of the midfielder and believe he has a genuine pathway into the club’s first-team plans in the years ahead. As part of that development strategy, Rangers are planning another loan move for the coming season.

We understand there is already strong interest from within the Scottish Premiership, with both St Mirren and Kilmarnock keen on taking Adamson for the 2026/27 campaign.

However, Rangers‘ hopes of maintaining control over the youngster are being tested by growing interest from England.

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Palace, Forest plotting Rangers raid

TEAMtalk can reveal that both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have been monitoring Adamson closely following his impressive season on loan with Alloa.

Sources suggest scouts from both clubs have been regular observers and view the teenager as a player with significant long-term potential.

Interest is not limited to the Premier League either.

TEAMtalk understands several Championship clubs have also conducted extensive scouting work on Adamson, including Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Portsmouth.

All three clubs are known to be actively searching for emerging British talent and have been impressed by Adamson’s development trajectory.

While no formal offers have been lodged at this stage, the growing number of interested clubs is expected to place additional pressure on Rangers as they attempt to tie the midfielder down to fresh terms.

The Scottish giants remain confident they can persuade Adamson that his long-term future lies at Ibrox, particularly given their plans to continue accelerating his development through senior football.

But with Premier League and EFL interest intensifying and only a year remaining on his current deal, TEAMtalk understands Adamson’s future is becoming one of the more intriguing contract situations developing in Scottish football this summer.

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