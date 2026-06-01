Rangers are actively exploring options to bolster their backline, with Excelsior Rotterdam captain Casper Widell emerging as a key name under consideration, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old Swedish centre-back has impressed in the Eredivisie this season, making 34 league appearances, captaining his side, and helping Excelsior secure safety.

His leadership, aerial prowess, and composure on the ball have caught the eye of the Ibrox recruitment team. Under new manager Danny Rohl, Rangers finished a disappointing third in the Scottish Premiership.

With loan players Nasser Djiga and Derek Cornelius returning to their parent clubs, only Emmanuel Fernandez, Dujon Sterling and John Souttar remain as senior centre-back options.

As previously reported, Fernandez himself may be on his way out as Borussia Dortmund remain very keen and are considering a bid.

Widell, a right-sided defender known for his physical presence and passing accuracy, fits the profile of a leader Rohl is keen to add.

Rangers have been tracking Widell throughout the campaign. The player has two years left on his contract until June 2027, but Excelsior could be open to a sale for a modest fee estimated between €900,000 and €1.5 million (, representing good value for a young international prospect.

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Rangers face competition for Widell, however. Derby County and Blackburn Rovers are also monitoring the Swede, potentially complicating any move to Scotland.

Widell’s experience as club captain at Excelsior aligns with Rohl’s emphasis on character and on-field leadership as Rangers aim to challenge Celtic and close the gap in domestic and European competitions.

However, Rangers have an advantage. Sources have stated that Widell wants to join them above other options currently. If the Ibrox side make a bid, they are in a strong position to land him.

They have already landed Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland and are in talks with former Sunderland captain Dan Neil. Again outlining the type of personality Rohl is looking for in his squad next season.

A move to Ibrox would offer Widell regular first-team football in a passionate environment and the chance to develop further under Rohl’s coaching.

For Rangers, securing such a signing early could signal intent ahead of a crucial campaign. While no formal bid has been tabled yet, the interest appears genuine and could intensify in the coming weeks.

Whether Widell becomes the first major defensive addition remains to be seen, but his profile is exactly what Rangers need and he is hoping they table a bid and get the ball rolling.

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