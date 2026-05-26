Rangers are on the verge of a statement double signing

Rangers are on the verge of completing their first two signings of the summer transfer window, with Lawrence Shankland and Dan Neil both poised to arrive at Ibrox, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Hearts striker Shankland is set to join on a free transfer after opting against triggering the two-year extension on his contract with the Edinburgh club.

The 30-year-old has long been regarded as one of the best strikers in Scottish football, boasting a prolific record in front of goal and a tireless work ethic that has made him a standout performer north of the border.

Shankland notched an impressive 16 league goals this season, playing a vital role in Hearts’ ultimately unsuccessful push for the league title.

A lifelong Rangers supporter, Shankland came close to sealing a move to the club last summer, only for then-manager Russell Martin to pull the plug on the deal at the eleventh hour.

His impending arrival represents a significant coup for Rangers, addressing a long-standing need for a proven goalscorer who understands the demands and expectations at one of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

Meanwhile, Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is in advanced negotiations with Rangers, having already agreed personal terms with the Glasgow giants.

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Rangers set to seal early double signing

Neil, 24, will be out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer, paving the way for a free transfer to Ibrox.

Rangers showed strong interest in Neil in January, but Neil elected to wait until the end of the campaign before making his decision.

His signing aligns with the vision of head coach Danny Rohl, who has identified the England youth international as a key target since taking charge at Ibrox.

Versatile and technically gifted, Neil offers dynamism in central midfield, capable of dictating play and contributing in both boxes.

The impending double arrival signal a busy summer ahead for Rangers as they look to rebuild and challenge for silverware next season.

Shankland’s experience and Neil’s youthful energy could provide the perfect blend of reliability and potential in a squad undergoing significant transition. Both players are expected to finalise their moves in the coming days.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, Rangers are taking a aggressive approach to the window. They are incredibly busy behind the scenes, and want their business done early.

The two close arrivals also signify the type of mentality and target the club is looking for.

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