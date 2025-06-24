Rangers on cusp of Leicester raid as next two targets named – sources

Rangers are on the verge of a new signing

Rangers are on the verge of securing a significant coup, with Leicester City defender Conor Coady preparing to travel to Glasgow to finalise a move to Ibrox, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 32-year-old England international is eager to join the Scottish giants, driven by the opportunity to play for a club of Rangers’ stature and his strong relationship with manager Russell Martin. With only one year left on his Leicester contract, a cut-price deal is expected, likely covering the remainder of his current deal’s value.

Coady, who has been offered a two-year contract by Rangers, will bring a wealth of experience, having captained Wolverhampton Wanderers and earned 10 England caps.

His leadership and composure at the back align with Martin’s vision for a robust, possession-based side. The centre-back’s arrival will likely follow that of Max Aarons, who is poised to join Rangers on loan from Bournemouth.

These signings demonstrate Rangers’ intent to bolster their squad for a Scottish Premiership title challenge and a successful European campaign.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the transfer fee for Coady will be modest due to his contract situation, allowing Rangers to allocate resources elsewhere.

We can confirm that Kwame Poku and Owen Beck are next up on Martin and Rangers’ wish list.

Rangers remain in talks for highly rated winger Poku, who could add dynamism to their attack. The 23-year-old is a free agent after running down his contract with Peterborough United.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Darren Witcoop revealed on June 16 that Rangers believe they have won the chase for Poku ahead of other interested clubs including Birmingham City.

Additionally, Rangers are pursuing Liverpool’s young left-back Beck. While the Gers prefer a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, Liverpool are leaning towards a loan move, with negotiations ongoing to find a mutually beneficial agreement.

Coady’s enthusiasm for the move underscores Rangers’ pulling power under Martin, whose personal connection with the defender has been pivotal.

The manager’s ambitious recruitment drive aims to blend seasoned professionals like Coady with emerging talents such as Poku and Beck.

As Rangers gear up for a pivotal season, Coady’s signing could provide the defensive stability and leadership needed to compete on multiple fronts. With the transfer window in full swing, Ibrox is set to become very busy as the new owners stamp their mark on the club.

Although, Rangers chiefs also need to work hard to keep their best players at the club, with interested sides lurking.

