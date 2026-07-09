Rangers are ramping up their pursuit of Partizan Belgrade captain Vanja Dragojević, TEAMtalk understands, as they look to add another proven leader to their squad and complete a statement double deal for Derek McInnes.

The 20-year-old Serbian talent has emerged as a prime target for the Ibrox club, with negotiations now centred around a £5million transfer fee.

We revealed earlier this week how Rangers have already seen an offer of around £3.8million knocked back by Partizan, though sources told us that an agreement for Dragojević was ‘not far away.’

Should the deal be completed, Dragojević would become the third captain signed by Rangers this summer, following the arrivals of Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland and Sunderland’s Dan Neil, who wore the armband in the Black Cats’ promotion-winning Championship season in 2024/25.

Dragojević’s experience as Partizan’s captain is viewed as a significant asset, particularly as new manager McInnes looks to instil greater resilience and authority throughout the squad.

The young midfielder is understood to be eager to make the move to Scotland and is hopeful that talks can reach a swift conclusion.

The potential addition of Dragojević comes at a pivotal time for Rangers.

Another long-term target, Norwegian midfielder Jens Hjertø-Dahl, has also expressed his desire to leave Tromsø this summer and join the Glasgow club. Securing both players would be excellent business, especially with growing interest in star midfielder Nico Raskin.

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Raskin has impressed at the World Cup for Belgium, prompting expectations of offers once his national teams World Cup campaign ends.

TEAMtalk has revealed how Real Betis, Atalanta, Bologna, and newly-promoted Premier League side Hull City have all shown strong interest in Raskin.

Rangers are braced for bids approaching £25 million for the 25-year-old and are prepared to cash in, using the funds to finance their ambitious recruitment drive.

A £25million fee would represent a new record sale for the Gers, surpassing the £20million they received for Calvin Bassey in 2022.

With several key deals in the pipeline, McInnes is eager for progress. The former Hearts boss is hopeful the club finalise incoming transfers quickly so he can begin integrating new faces and shaping his Rangers side.

The coming days are set to be crucial at Ibrox as the club aims to construct a squad capable of mounting serious challenges both domestically and in Europe in the coming season.

The 49ers are giving significant backing to Rangers and pushing for targets that have been thoroughly scouted and researched.

The need for new leadership figures was obvious at Ibrox and Rangers are hopeful they will have a handful in the building in the coming weeks.

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