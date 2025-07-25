Double Rangers striker update as star’s wage demands slow transfer – Sources

TEAMtalk can provide an update on the striker discussions at Rangers

Rangers are navigating a challenging transfer window as they look to reshape their attacking line-up, with TEAMtalk able to provide an update on the potential exits of Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane.

Rangers are actively working to offload striker Dessers, with interest emerging from clubs in Italy and Greece, including AEK Athens and Bologna. However, Dessers’ £30,000-a-week salary has proven a significant hurdle, with potential buyers hesitant to match his current wages.

Rangers, who signed the 30-year-old Nigerian for £4.5million in 2023, are keen to secure a profit on the forward, who has notched an impressive 51 goals over two seasons at Ibrox.

At the same time, Rangers are holding firm on their £20m valuation for Igamane amid interest from Ligue 1 side Lille. The French club, having agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old Moroccan, have seen their offers — around £13-15m with add-ons—rebuffed.

Igamane’s 16 goals last term also caught the eye of Feyenoord and Everton, but Rangers’ new ownership, led by 49ers Enterprises, remains steadfast in demanding a substantial fee for the young talent.

Feyenoord selling Igor Paixao to Leeds United for over £26m could help the Dutch club finance a deal for Igamane.

Manager Russell Martin’s ambitions to bolster the squad include pursuits of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Dor Turgeman and Westerlo’s Matija Frigan. Turgeman, valued at £5m, is eager to join, but Maccabi’s high demands and their Champions League commitments could delay a deal.

Frigan, priced at £6.5m, is another target, but Rangers must first offload either Dessers or Igamane to free up funds and squad space.

With the Scottish Premiership season approaching and a vital second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos looming, time is of the essence.

A successful sale could pave the way for new signings, but failing to secure replacements risks leaving Rangers short up top.

It is a huge summer and they have already seen a a number of new faces arrive – such as Djeidi Gassama, Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell – but the need for a potent number 9 remains and it is an issue the club want to sort before the deadline has passed.

