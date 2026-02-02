Rangers are facing mounting challenges in their bid to secure a new striker before the transfer window closes, with sources indicating time is running out for manager Danny Rohl to add the forward option he craves for the Scottish Premiership title push.

The Ibrox club have been heavily linked with Hansa Rostock’s promising 22-year-old Ryan Naderi throughout the window.

Despite persistent efforts – including multiple bids rising to around £3.1 million plus add-ons and the player’s clear determination to join, having submitted a transfer request – Rostock have stood firm.

The German third-tier side, chasing promotion from the German third-tier, refused to sanction a mid-season exit, even with proposals to loan Naderi back until the summer.

Recent developments have seen Rangers reach a verbal agreement for Naderi to join in the summer. The deal, worth over £3 million, satisfies the player’s desire to move to Glasgow but means he will remain with Hansa for the remainder of the current campaign.

This postponement leaves Rangers without the immediate reinforcement Rohl sought to bolster his attacking ranks.

As a contingency, Rangers have pursued Southampton’s Cameron Archer on loan. Discussions with the Saints progressed positively, with an agreement in place for the 24-year-old Englishman to head north.

However, the move hinges on Southampton securing a replacement striker, a task proving difficult amid their own squad needs. With the deadline approaching rapidly, the domino effect required for Archer’s departure has yet to materialise, placing the potential transfer in jeopardy.

Rohl has emphasised the need for another forward to provide competition and depth as Rangers push for silverware on multiple fronts.

The window’s final hours could yet deliver a late twist, but sources suggest the club are struggling to finalise the “correct option” in time. Any failure to add firepower now may force reliance on the existing squad.

