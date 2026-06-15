Bayer Leverkusen have made fresh contacts with Rangers over the signing of highly-rated centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez in the past week, TEAMtalk understands, as the German club look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international, who stands at 6ft4in, has enjoyed a breakout campaign at Ibrox since joining from Peterborough United last summer.

His commanding presence, aerial ability and composure on the ball have made him one of the standout performers in the Scottish Premiership, earning him a place in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

Leverkusen are understood to be very keen on Fernandez and have stepped up their pursuit, though they face a lot of competition.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, Borussia Dortmund have been long-term admirers, having tracked the defender for some time, while Premier League sides including Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton have also been monitoring him.

Club Brugge are another suitor from mainland Europe, but may lose the financial battle for him.

Rangers are braced for significant interest and are determined to secure a substantial fee for their star defender. The Glasgow club are holding out for at least £25 million.

Some sources suggest a valuation closer to £30-35 million depending on add-ons and structure, although this feels on the high side.

Such a sum would represent a healthy profit on the £3.5million fee paid to Peterborough and could set a new club record sale. However, Peterborough do hold a sell on clause, that has pushed up Gers’ asking price.

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Club-record Rangers sale surges closer

Fernandez, who made his Nigeria debut earlier this year, has largely ignored previous speculation to focus on Rangers’ domestic ambitions.

However, with the summer transfer window open and top clubs circling, a move to one of Europe’s leading leagues appears increasingly likely and Rangers will hope for big money offers.

Negotiations are set to accelerate in the coming weeks, with Leverkusen well-positioned to test the waters.

For the Ibrox side, losing such a key player would be a blow, but the financial boost could fund further squad strengthening under new manager Derek McInnes.

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday how Rangers have agreed to pay Hearts a ‘substantial’ compensation package for McInnes, who led the Edinburgh side to a second-place finish this season, only narrowly missing out on winning the title.

The Glasgow giants have moved swiftly in their search for a successor to Danny Rohl, who has departed to take charge of RB Salzburg,

Rangers will hope to put a disappointing end to the 2025/26 campaign behind them and launch a title charge in the coming season, but it appears they’ll have to do that without key defender Fernandez.

Even a £25million fee would represent a club-record sale for Rangers, and a fantastic bit of business from 49ers Enterprises.

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