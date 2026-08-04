Rangers pushing to beat Celtic to exciting winger with another new signing to arrive imminently

Rangers want Fares Ghedjemis after deal agreed for Daisuke Yokota

Rangers are working at full tilt as they aim to complete more deals before the season gathers momentum, with another signing on the verge of completion and more additions under consideration.

Derek McInnes’ side have already confirmed the arrivals of EIGHT new stars, strengthening their goalkeeping department, defence, midfield, and attack.

However, the Ibrox club continue to pursue reinforcements that could shape their domestic and European campaigns, with the 49ers opening their wallets.

Italian side Frosinone have rejected an £8million bid from Rangers for winger Fares Ghedjemis – a player the club have been tracking for some time.

The offer came just days after Celtic saw a £6million bid turned down, underlining the fierce competition for the highly rated Algerian international.

Ghedjemis remains a target of interest for Scottish clubs, yet Frosinone appear determined to hold firm on their valuation for now. They want between £10million and £15 million, a price that could drive Rangers to other targets.

Positive progress has been made elsewhere.

Last night, Rangers secured the £2.75million signing of Daisuke Yokota. The winger is not training with Hannover today while he completes the formalities of his move to Glasgow.

The 26-year-old’s arrival adds technical quality and experience to the squad in wide areas, something that has been hugely needed.

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New Rangers centre-back available for European clash

Defensively, there is further encouragement for Rangers.

New signing Olwethu Makhanya has been granted clearance to feature in the club’s upcoming Europa League qualification tie against Jagiellonia Białystok on Thursday.

The South African centre-back’s availability represents a significant boost for McInnes as his team look to earn their spot in a competition they’ve seen success in previously.

TEAMtalk sources indicate Rangers remain keen to add one more defender and one more winger following Yokota’s arrival.

The recruitment team is understood to be exploring several options in the closing stages of the window, determined to address remaining gaps before the campaign fully intensifies.

Rangers are understood to maintain an interest in Camilo Mena of Polish side Gdansk, for example.

With competitive fixtures looming, these developments highlight Rangers’ proactive approach, with McInnes pushing the club’s hierarchy to pull the trigger in the market.

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