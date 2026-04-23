Rangers are intensifying their efforts to strengthen the right-back position this summer, with captain James Tavernier leaving the club, and TEAMtalk can reveal two leading targets for the Glasgow giants.

The 34-year-old has been a stalwart for the Light Blues over the past decade, but with his contract situation unresolved and his exit confirmed, the Ibrox hierarchy are proactively identifying replacements.

Scouts have been particularly active in Scandinavia and Portugal, with two promising targets emerging as serious options.

Swedish defender Hampus Skoglund, currently shining at Hammarby IF, has been closely monitored by Rangers for several months. The 22-year-old has impressed with his attacking instincts, defensive solidity and composure on the ball in the Allsvenskan.

Sources close to Hammarby have confirmed significant interest from multiple clubs across Europe, and they anticipate formal bids arriving this summer.

Skoglund’s versatility and potential to develop further make him an attractive proposition for Rangers as they look to inject youth into their squad.

He matches the model that Rangers are working under, and as TEAMtalk has previously reported, the Gers are active in Scandinavian countries searching for talent.

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Versatile Portuguese defender on Rangers’ shortlist

Meanwhile, Portuguese centre-back Gilberto Batista of Moreirense has also been earmarked by Rangers.

Though primarily deployed in the heart of defence, the 23-year-old has featured at right-back this season, demonstrating his adaptability.

His physical presence, aerial ability and composure under pressure have caught the eye of the Rangers recruitment team. Sources say he is one who could be brought in no matter what other defenders they sign at right back. He would be keen on the move to the Scottish Giants.

With Danny Rohl’s side hoping to secure the Scottish Premiership title this season, the club are determined to build momentum rather than merely react to departures.

Insiders suggest Rangers will adopt an aggressive approach in the market, targeting quality additions who can immediately challenge for places while offering long-term value.

The impending loss of Tavernier, whose leadership, goals and set-piece expertise have been pivotal, marks the end of an era at Ibrox.

He leaves as the highest ever scoring defender in UK history. However, it also presents an opportunity to refresh the squad as Rangers aim to close the gap on their rivals and compete on multiple fronts next term.

Further targets are expected to be assessed in the coming weeks, with the club’s hierarchy keen to finalise key business early to allow seamless integration ahead of pre-season.

Fans will be watching closely to see who steps up to fill the considerable boots of their outgoing skipper.

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