Rangers are set to miss out on two key targets

Rangers look set to miss out on two top targets, as Hull City push to win the race for Jens Hjerto-Dahl and Coventry City star Jahnoah Markelo edges towards a move to Egyptian club Al Ahly, and TEAMtalk can confirm they’ve switched their attention to an exciting alternative.

We understand Hull are making progress in their pursuit of Hjerto-Dahl, with negotiations advancing significantly.

A switch to the newly-promoted Premier League side is now looking likely. Hull’s determination has placed them firmly in the driving seat, leaving Rangers facing the prospect of watching one of their preferred options slip away.

At the same time, Coventry winger Markelo now looks destined to switch to Cairo, where Al Ahly have emerged as the clear frontrunners.

Talks between the player’s representatives and the Egyptian giants are understood to be progressing smoothly, further diminishing any realistic hope of an Ibrox arrival.

These developments represent a dual setback for the Light Blues as they continue their efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of the new campaign.

However, in light of Hjerto-Dahl, central midfield is not the most pressing area for Rangers to strengthen as things stand.

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Rangers eyeing 43 G/A winger after double blow

Rangers’ recruitment chiefs staff had identified both players as potential additions capable of adding depth and quality in key areas.

However, they’ve now been forced to reassess their priorities.

Attention has now turned towards other targets, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that Rangers maintain an interest in Camilo Mena of Polish side Gdansk.

The 23-year-old winger signed for Gdansk in 2023 and has notched an impressive 14 goals and 29 assists in 87 appearances for the club to date.

Club officials are said to have established contact with the relevant parties surrounding the attacker, although discussions remain at an early stage.

Significant work is still required on both the contractual and personal fronts before anything could be described as advanced.

The early nature of the Mena enquiry underlines the fluid nature of Rangers’ recruitment strategy.

While disappointment over Dahl and Markelo looks inevitable, the willingness to explore new avenues demonstrates a determination to remain active in the market.

Whether the interest in the Gdansk forward develops into something more concrete will depend on further talks in the coming days, but for now, the situation is best described as exploratory.