Rangers remain busy in the summer transfer window under new manager Derek McInnes, with negotiations ongoing for two promising midfield targets while several senior players look set to depart Ibrox, TEAMtalk understands.

Talks with Norwegian side Tromsø for Jens Hjerto-Dahl are still active. The 20-year-old, a towering 6ft4in central midfielder who captains Norway’s Under-21 side, impressed last season with six goals and two assists.

An initial Rangers first bid was turned down, but the Glasgow side are understood to be the frontrunners ahead of rival interest from Cardiff City, and are willing to pay closer to the £7million asking price than other interested parties.

Progress is also being made on a deal for 20-year-old Serbian Vanja Dragojević, as we previously revealed.

The Partizan Belgrade captain and defensive midfielder has emerged as a highly-rated prospect, and sources close to the club suggest a move to Glasgow is edging closer, with Partizan already lining up a replacement.

On the departures front, midfielders Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron are both expected to leave during this window.

Their exits would generate funds and create space in the squad for McInnes’s new-look side. Both have Serie A interest and Raskin, who was excellent for Belgium in the world cup is also generating interest from the Premier League.

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Rangers defender John Souttar, meanwhile, has drawn interest from several English clubs, including Leicester City.

Should the Scotland international move on, Rangers have identified Philadelphia Union’s South African centre-back Olwethu Makhanya as a potential replacement and have made contact to find out the conditions of a deal.

Gers striker Danilo also has multiple suitors and is anticipated to depart in the coming weeks. Botafogo are currently in talks over a loan to buy deal for the Brazilian.

Left-back James Penrice remains a player of interest to Rangers, but has options in the English Championship also.

AEK Athens are believed to be open to a sale of the former Hearts man for around £1.5 million, offering McInnes another option in defence.

Rangers have also offered a new deal to 20-year-old winger Finlay Curtis after his brilliant breakout season, earning the youngster a call up to Scotland’s World Cup squad.

With Ivor Pandur, Dan Neil, Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin already through the door, McInnes is determined to complete further business before the window closes to ensure Rangers are competitive on all fronts this season.

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