Rangers are prioritising the addition of creative flair to their squad this summer, TEAMtalk understands, with the return of Josh Windass from Wrexham a serious possibility, while a talented Scandinavian winger is also on their radar.

The Gers are looking to get their business done early following a disappointing end to the season, and they are already closing in on a statement double signing.

As we reported earlier today, they are close to finalising the additions of Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil – both on free transfers.

However, Rangers’ business will not stop there. We understand the Ibrox club have already opened talks with Wrexham regarding the potential return of attacking midfielder Windass.

Windass, who previously enjoyed a successful spell at Rangers, is understood to be highly receptive to a homecoming. The 32-year-old is particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of linking up once again with head coach Danny Rohl, having worked under the German during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sources close to the player confirm he is eager to return to Glasgow and relaunch his career in a familiar environment where he previously thrived. Rohl himself is said to be driving the interest in Windass. The Rangers manager was left frustrated in January when his pursuit of the player was rebuffed by Wrexham, but he remains hopeful of securing a deal this time around.

Windass has impressed with his vision, goal threat and technical ability in the Championship, qualities that would provide Rangers with much-needed creativity in the final third. He also knows the demands and expectations of the club, something that is seen as invaluable with Rohl looking to correct the mentality within the squad.

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Rangers targeting classy Scandinavian attacker

We also understand Rangers have also expressed strong interest in Djurgarden winger Oskar Fallenius, identifying him as another key target.

The 24-year-old Swede is firmly on their shortlist and has already been sounded out over a potential move to Scotland.

Fallenius is understood to be very keen on the opportunity to test himself in a more competitive league and under Rohl’s guidance.

However, discussions for the winger remain at an early stage. While personal terms appear favourable, no formal club-to-club negotiations have yet taken place between Rangers and Djurgarden.

Any potential transfer would likely require further dialogue and agreement on a fee, with the Stockholm club expected to demand a significant sum for one of their promising young attackers.

The dual interest underscores Rangers’ summer strategy of blending proven experience with youthful dynamism.

With Windass offering immediate impact and Fallenius representing a longer-term investment, both players could play pivotal roles if the deals materialise.

As they look to build on recent campaigns and challenge at the top of Scottish football, the coming weeks will be pivotal for Rangers to kick off a potentially game-changing summer.

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