Rangers have now agreed a deal to sign Venezuela international forward Kevin Kelsy from Portland Timbers, with the 22-year-old set to travel to Glasgow to complete the move, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources confirmed the fee is $13million (£9.5m / €11.2m) plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage for the MLS club.

Personal terms have already been settled, and Kelsy will undergo a medical and finalise the transfer once his visa is in place.

The striker, who we confirmed was still a top target for Rangers yesterday, joined Portland for just under $6million in January 2025 after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk.

He has repaid that investment by notching 19 goals in 63 games for the club.

Standing 6ft4in, he offers a physical presence that Derek McInnes has been seeking following Youssef Chermiti’s season-ending knee injury.

Kelsy has already won six senior caps for Venezuela and previously appeared in European competition with Shakhtar. Portland were reluctant to sell earlier in the window but accepted an improved offer after Rangers raised their bids.

The agreement comes as another attacking signing nears completion. South Korean winger Kim Min-su is already in Glasgow after agreeing an £8.5million move from Girona.

That deal addresses McInnes’s demand for extra quality in the wide areas after a proposed transfer for Couhaib Driouech from PSV collapsed on medical grounds.

Rangers set to make two statement signings

Together the arrivals of Kelsy and Kim would mark a late-window push to reshape the attack for the Premiership title race and European fixtures.

Kelsy would become the second-most expensive signing in Rangers’ history, behind only Tore Andre Flo’s move from Chelsea in 2000 (£12million).

The 49ers have overseen a busy summer of recruitment.

They have a very serious mindset and the plan this season was always to “fix” Rangers and bring them back to the top of Scottish football.

It’s been a slow start on the pitch but that was not a surprise after a huge summer of overhaul. There is real belief they can go on and have a very successful season.

Completing Kelsy’s transfer will give McInnes a young centre-forward with a proven scoring record and room to develop.

The remaining formalities in Glasgow now stand between the Venezuelan and an Ibrox debut.