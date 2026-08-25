Rangers still pushing to sign exciting 19-goal striker as crucial double deal eyed

Rangers remain firmly on the trail of Portland Timbers striker Kevin Kelsy, with the player still keen on a switch to Ibrox even though no agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gers have kept channels open with both the forward’s representatives and the MLS side as they seek to finalise attacking reinforcements before the transfer window shuts.

He has notched 19 goals in 62 appearances since joining Portland last year, and has earned six caps for the Venezuelan national team.

Sources close to the negotiations confirm that while Kelsy continues to favour a move to Scotland, the clubs have so far failed to bridge the gap on a fee and associated terms.

In parallel, Rangers are actively focusing on a wider range of targets. The club are determined to bring in one more striker if not Kelsy, recognising the need for greater depth after Chermiti’s season-ending ACL injury.

Officials believe securing an extra forward is essential to provide competition and cover in the final third.

Defensive strengthening is also high on the agenda. Rangers hope to land another centre-back before the deadline, adding further solidity at the back as they prepare for the demands of domestic and European competition.

Portland boss Marti Cifuentes has previously acknowledged that some of his talent could depart, and the Timbers are understood to be lining up potential replacements. However, any exit for Kelsy remains dependent on the two clubs finding common ground.

READ NEXT – Rangers agree SECOND BIGGEST transfer fee in their history as classy South Korean star says YES

Rangers still pushing for Kevin Kelsy deal

The multi-pronged approach at Ibrox underlines the urgency surrounding the final days of the window.

While the ongoing pursuit of the pacey and physical Kelsy offers genuine encouragement, the absence of a breakthrough means the deal is far from done.

Rangers are therefore balancing that interest with concrete efforts to secure both a striker and a new centre-back.

Derek McInnes’ side, meanwhile, have agreed a deal to sign South Korean winger Kim Min-su from Girona, whose arrival is set to be officially confirmed imminently.

Supporters will be watching developments closely as the club race to complete their summer business.

Whether Kelsy ultimately arrives or not, the Gers are clear in their aim of adding at least one more forward and a centre-back before the window closes, ensuring the squad is better equipped for the challenges ahead.