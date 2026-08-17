Rangers have received an encouraging boost in their pursuit of Portland Timbers striker Kevin Kelsy, TEAMtalk understands, with talks underway to bring the 22-year-old to Ibrox.

Derek McInnes’ side have moved to strengthen their attacking ranks after being forced into action by an injury crisis.

Youseff Chermiti has suffered an ACL injury that will keep him sidelined for a lengthy spell, prompting the Scottish Premiership club to accelerate their search for a new centre-forward.

Sources indicate that Rangers have already made formal contact with both Kelsy’s representatives and the Portland Timbers hierarchy.

While the Light Blues are not alone in their interest – several other clubs are monitoring the situation – the Venezuelan is understood to be very keen on a potential switch to Glasgow and has given positive signs to Rangers.

Portland boss Marti Cifuentes has publicly acknowledged that some of his squad members could depart before the deadline.

Club sources have confirmed that the MLS outfit are actively working on replacements should any high-profile exits materialise, with many believing Kelsy will be one to go, which again strengthens Rangers’ position.

Rangers ramping up move for MLS forward

Kelsy, who has impressed with his pace, physicality and finishing in Major League Soccer, is viewed as a player capable of adapting quickly to the demands of Scottish football.

He has notched 19 goals in 62 appearances since joining Portland last year, and has earned six caps for the Venezuelan national team.

A move to Ibrox would offer him regular first-team football and the chance to compete in European competition.

Beyond the striker hunt, Rangers remain optimistic about adding another left-sided winger before the window closes.

The dual targets reflect a determination to refresh the squad and provide greater options for the forthcoming campaign.

The ownership had anticipated a huge turnover in this window and they will be active right up to the close of play.

With talks ongoing and the Kelsy himself enthusiastic about the prospect of joining the Gers, there is genuine belief at Ibrox that a deal can be struck in the coming days.

Whether the pursuit of Kelsy reaches a successful conclusion, alongside the hoped-for arrival of a new wide attacker, will go a long way towards shaping Rangers prospects for the season ahead.

However, a win at last for Rangers against St. Mirren at the weekend and great signs from the new signings show that McInnes is on the right track.