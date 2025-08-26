Lille are closing in on a blockbuster deal to sign Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, TEAMtalk understands, and Russell Martin’s side have two potential replacements in mind.

Negotiations between Lille and the Scottish giants are gaining momentum, and the expectation is that a breakthrough in talks will arrive, soon.

TEAMtalk reported yesterday (August 25) that Lille are preparing to make another big push to sign Igamane, after having a loan bid for the 22-year-old ‘laughed off.’

While no final agreement has been reached, the Moroccan international has given his full approval to the move and is eager to join the Ligue 1 side.

Discussions are ongoing over a deal worth around £15m, and it may include further add-ons. This marks a significant profit for Rangers, who signed Igamane from AS FAR Rabat for £1.7m just 12 months ago.

The deal comes amid controversy, as Igamane was instructed to stay away from Rangers’ training sessions following his refusal to come off the bench during their recent 1-1 draw against St Mirren.

Manager Russell Martin revealed that Igamane cited an injury, but the incident has fueled speculation about his desire to push through a move to France…

Rangers ready to accelerate striker hunt

Lille’s persistent interest in Igamane, which began in June, has seen them reignite talks in recent days, with the French outfit aiming to finalise the transfer before the deadline.

Igamane’s potential departure could pave the way for Rangers to pursue their own targets, with Girona’s Bojan Miovski high on their list, as we exclusively revealed on Saturday (August 23).

The former Aberdeen striker, valued at around £6.8m, is seen as a prime candidate to replace Igamane, though a permanent deal is preferred by the player, rather than a loan.

Rangers have also shown interest in Everton’s promising young striker Youssef Chermiti, but no significant progress has been made on that front as they prioritise other options.

With the transfer window nearing its climax, Rangers are poised to reinvest the funds from Igamane’s sale to bolster their squad for domestic and European challenges.

Fans will be watching closely as the club navigates these crucial final days, hoping for new arrivals to strengthen their push for silverware under Martin’s leadership.

It has been a slow start for Rangers and fresh legs are still required for Martin to see his style flourish properly. A new striker is a key target and Igamane’s departure will start a domino effect for the club’s window.

IN FOCUS: Hamza Igamane’s impressive 2024/25 season