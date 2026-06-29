Dream Rangers signing boosted by family ties and McInnes connection but £14.7m hurdle remains

Rangers remain interested in Bologna and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, TEAMtalk understands, and now the Serie A side have set the parameters for a transfer..

The 26-year-old, who has shone brightly on the international stage despite his country’s poor displays at the 2026 World Cup, is understood to be open to a move to Ibrox.

Sources close to the player indicate he is very open to a return to the club he supports, where he would reunite with manager Derek McInnes, who managed him during their time together at Aberdeen.

Ferguson’s deep family ties to Rangers only strengthen the bond: his father, Derek, played for the club, while his uncle, Barry, remains one of the most revered captains in the club’s history.

Bologna are open to a sale this summer but have set a valuation of €17million (£14.7m / $19.4m). That figure is likely to stretch Rangers’ resources in the current market, prompting talks of a creative solution.

As we have previously revealed, the Italian side have expressed strong interest in acquiring Nico Raskin from Rangers, which could pave the way for a double deal.

Such a swap arrangement would see the Belgian midfielder head to Serie A in exchange for Ferguson’s homecoming. It would most likely be the modern version of a swap – remaining as two separate deals – but allowing both sides to negotiate an exchange that suits.

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Rangers face intense competition for Ferguson

Despite the financial hurdles, Rangers believe Ferguson’s personal connection to the club could strengthen their hand.

Ferguson himself is said to be eager to pull on the blue shirt again, something he did as a youngster at Rangers’ academy before moving on to Hamilton Academical’s academy at 14 years old.

Furthermore, Rangers have also signed Ross McCrorie recently. The full-back is back at the club on his own merit, but notably, he is a very close friend of Ferguson’s.

However, competition remains stiff. Serie A clubs Atalanta, Roma and Lazio have all monitored the Scottish international closely, with several clubs across Europe also recognising his box-to-box qualities and leadership skills.

Ferguson’s World Cup exploits have elevated his stock significantly, turning him into one of the more sought-after midfielders available this window.

Some sources have also lightly hinted that there could be English Premier League interest in Ferguson as the window rolls on.

Negotiations are expected to intensify, with Rangers aiming to capitalise on the player’s ties to the club, but it will still be a complicated deal.

A successful swoop would represent a major statement of intent from the Glasgow club. The 49ers have the financial resources to complete a deal, but a €17million outlay is likely beyond the club’s current spending structure.

For Ferguson, the opportunity to follow in his family’s footsteps at the club he grew up supporting, to reunite with a manager he is extremely close to, and to play with a close friend in McCrorie could prove irresistible. For Rangers, however, the reality is that this deal will be difficult.

With Scotland’s World Cup campaign now concluded, all parties are poised to explore whether a deal can be struck that satisfies both Rangers’ ambitions and Bologna’s demands.

However, as much as Rangers and their supporters want it to happen, the price and interest in him from around Europe may scupper their plans entirely.

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