Dundee centre-back Luke Graham has established himself as one of Scottish football’s brightest defensive prospects, and TEAMtalk sources confirm Rangers are determined to bring him to Ibrox.

The 22-year-old Perth-born player, has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season in the Premiership, earning a call-up to Steve Clarke’s provisional Scotland squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, though he was unfortunately not in the final cut.

Graham’s composure on the ball, aerial dominance, and left-sided preference have caught the eye of several clubs north and south of the border.

Rangers are among the most strongly active, with scouts regularly monitoring the academy graduate as they seek homegrown reinforcements for their backline. They have a verbal agreement over personal terms in place, but face stiff competition from others.

Celtic have also been linked, though their interest appears less advanced than their Old Firm rivals.

In England, Championship side Norwich City are keeping a close watch, viewing him as a potential left-sided option. Former Gers boss Phillips Clement is in charge at Norwich, and they have now made contact over a potential move. Portsmouth remain keen, too, having had bids rejected in January.

The player is said to favour a move to England’s second tier as he has desires to play in the English Premier League – a potential stumbling block for Rangers and a boost for Norwich and Portsmouth.

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Rangers face competition for top Scottish star

Other clubs such as QPR, Sheffield United, and Derby County have shown past in Graham, with scouts from European sides including Red Bull Salzburg and Schalke both watching him regularly.

Dundee manager Steven Pressley has been pragmatic about the speculation, acknowledging Graham’s growing reputation while insisting any departure would require a substantial fee.

With his contract running until 2027, the club are in a strong position, holding out for offers exceeding £1.5 million.

Graham has expressed ambitions of playing in the Premier League eventually, but remains focused on finishing the season strongly at Dens Park.

The defender’s form – featuring regularly and contributing to Dundee’s solid campaign – has only heightened expectations.

Whether he joins an Old Firm giant for domestic silverware or tests himself in the competitive Championship is the decision being weighed but Danny Rohl and Rangers would love to have him at Ibrox.

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