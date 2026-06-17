Luke Graham could be one of Derek McInnes' first Rangers signings

Rangers remain interested in Dundee centre-back Luke Graham, though TEAMtalk understands he is attracting interest from over 40 clubs across the UK and Europe, following a hugely impressive season.

With composure on the ball and strong aerial ability, the 22-year-old has flourished in the Scottish Premiership.

His performances earned him the Players’ Player of the Year award at Dundee and a call-up to the senior Scotland squad – even if he missed out on a spot for the World Cup – further enhancing his growing reputation.

TEAMtalk first revealed Rangers’ interest in Graham back in April, and they are still just as keen on signing him as they prepare for life under new manager Derek McInnes.

The Gers are actively looking to bring in a new centre-back, like Graham, amid uncertainty surrounding their star defender Emmanuel Fernandez, who could join Bayer Leverkusen in a record-breaking move.

However, with competition for Graham’s signature mounting, Rangers need to make a solid move soon. With just one year remaining on his contract, the Perth-born defender is poised for a significant move.

Graham has made no secret of his desire to test himself at a higher level, including the English Championship, where several sides are monitoring his situation closely.

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Portsmouth remain firmly in the picture after having a £1.5 million bid rejected in January.

Manager John Mousinho is understood to admire the youngster’s potential, and Pompey are expected to return with improved terms.

Other interested Championship include Derby County, Norwich City, Stoke City, Preston North End, Lincoln City, and Charlton Athletic.

North of the border, Rangers are have been in constant contact and are now considering a offer, while Celtic and Hearts have previously been credited with interest.

On the continent, the interest is equally impressive.

Sources confirm Schalke 04, Valencia, Red Bull Salzburg, Sturm Graz, Famalicao, Lech Poznan, and Jagiellonia Bialystok are all keeping tabs on the Scotland international, making contact and launching enquiries.

Dundee have confirmed no formal offers have yet been received this summer despite the widespread speculation.

Manager Steven Pressley has indicated that any funds from a potential sale – which could reach a club-record fee for Dundee – would be reinvested into the squad.

Graham, meanwhile, continues to focus on his performances, keeping his feet firmly on the ground amid the growing excitement and expectations of a move.

With the window opening soon, a bidding war appears inevitable.

Whether Graham heads south to the Championship, stays in Scotland, or ventures abroad, his departure would mark the end of an academy success story at Dundee and the next step in one of Scotland’s most exciting talents careers.

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