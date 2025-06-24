Rangers play ace card in Nico Raskin talks as hefty new offer is put on table

Rangers have initiated contract renewal discussions with star midfielder Nico Raskin as they look to prevent him from joining Aston Villa, with TEAMtalk able to provide exclusive details on his potential new deal at Ibrox.

New Rangers boss Russell Martin is determined to secure the Belgian international’s future at Ibrox, and the Gers have responded by offering him a huge role in the side. Raskin has become a cornerstone of the Gers’ squad, and Martin has made it clear he wants to build his team around the dynamic midfielder.

With Raskin’s current deal only running until 2026, Rangers are keen to extend his stay to fend off growing interest from Premier League clubs, including a strong admiration from Villa.

These talks underscore Rangers’ ambition to hold onto their stars amid a competitive transfer market, with the club hopeful that a new long-term contract will deter suitors. A pivotal factor is Martin wanting to put Raskin in the captaincy group, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources indicate that Rangers now value Raskin at £30million, a £5m increase from their previous £25m demands, driven by his standout performances for Belgium at international level. His energy, tackling, and ability to dictate play have caught the eye of English top-flight scouts, with Villa and Fulham very keen.

However, Rangers are determined to retain their key players as they aim to challenge for the Scottish Premiership and make an impact in European competitions.

Martin has personally spoken with Raskin, emphasising his crucial role in the squad’s future. The manager’s vision for a high-pressing, possession-based style aligns perfectly with Raskin’s skill set, and sources suggest the 24-year-old is receptive to Martin’s plans.

Raskin, who joined Rangers from Standard Liege in 2023, has grown into a fan favourite at Ibrox, combining tenacity with technical quality. His potential departure would be a significant blow, but Rangers’ proactive approach to negotiations signals their intent to keep him in Glasgow.

Villa keeping tabs on Rangers contract talks

As discussions progress, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Raskin commits his future to Rangers or tests the waters in the Premier League, with Villa and others watching closely.

Sources have previously informed TEAMtalk that Leeds United are keen on Raskin, but now it is Villa who appear to be showing the strongest interest.

We revealed that provisional £25m asking price for Raskin on June 10, but it has now risen to £30m. Such a deal would smash the record for Rangers’ record sale, currently held by Calvin Bassey (£19.6m rising to £22.7m through possible add-ons).

TEAMtalk revealed on June 18 that Villa are poised to intensify their pursuit of Raskin by making an official approach.

Unai Emery’s side are open to paying £25-30m for Raskin. They view him as a cost-effective signing to improve their midfield without breaking the bank amid PSR concerns.

