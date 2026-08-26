Nico Raskin’s Ibrox future is likely to be settled before the transfer window closes, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that Rangers are expecting movement in the coming days.

The Belgian midfielder has attracted approaches from clubs in England, Italy and Spain, as we have reported throughout the summer.

Rangers will allow him to leave, but crucially, only if their valuation is met. Raskin still has two years left on his contract, and Rangers won’t sell for a value that doesn’t reflect that.

Interest grew during the World Cup, where the 25-year-old featured for Belgium. Earlier this summer, Serie A side Atalanta were monitoring his situation, and Bologna had also been in contact.

Newly promoted Premier League club Hull City later joined the hunt, although no official bid had been submitted, only questions about the conditions of any potential deal.

Any sale would require a significant fee. Rangers are under no financial pressure to cash in, yet this window is viewed as the best chance to realise his value after an international tournament and having two years on his deal.

An earlier enquiry understood to be in the region of £14million was not enough to force a deal.

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Rangers prepared for big-money Raskin exit

Derek McInnes has already added to his midfield options, bringing in Dan Neil, Vanja Dragojevic, and Cammy Devlin.

The manager has spoken of planning for the possibility that Raskin departs. Though he has also praised the player’s attitude since returning from international duty, saying he has shown no sign of distraction.

Talks to move other players on are continuing, as McInnes tries to reshape the squad before the transfer deadline.

For Raskin, the next few days may prove decisive. Suitors from three countries have made initial contact, and those close to the situation believe a firmer proposal could still arrive.

However, they also acknowledge clubs are patient and will believe they could land him for cheaper in January as his contract ticks down.

What is clear is that Rangers expect the closing stages of the window to determine whether one of their most important midfielders stays or goes and they will see more players arrive.