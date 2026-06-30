Leading Rangers star targeted by LaLiga side after Hull City launch bid as asking price revealed

Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin remains a target for several European sides, with TEAMtalk understanding that Real Betis have joined the race as his future at Ibrox hangs in the balance.

The 25-year-old Belgian international joined Rangers from Standard Liege in January 2023 and has impressed consistently in the Scottish Premiership, establishing himself as one of the Gers’ most important players.

Raskin notched seven goals and nine assists in 50 appearances across all competitions this season. His impressive form earned him a spot in Belgium’s World Cup squad, and he’s played in all three of his country’s matches in the tournament so far.

With Raskin’s contract running until 2028, Rangers hold a fairly strong negotiating position. However, sources indicate he is keen on a new challenge, and his performances in North America are attracting significant interest.

Serie A sides are leading the race as things stand. Atalanta are considered among the frontrunners, viewing the versatile midfielder as a valuable addition to their squad, as they prepare for life without Manchester United-bound Ederson.

Bologna have already opened preliminary talks with Rangers, signalling serious intent. However, there remains no agreement and no concrete bids from Italy have arrived as yet.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Hull City are also interested, as previously reported. Hull have made a bid in the region of £14million for Raskin. This has been swiftly rejected, with Rangers valuing Raskin at over £20million.

The Gers have already done business with Hull this summer as they close in on signing their goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, while Jack Butland is heading to the Tigers in a separate deal.

READ NEXT – Dream Rangers signing boosted by family ties and McInnes connection but £14.7m hurdle remains

Battle underway for Rangers maestro

Sources have stated that Real Betis have expressed interest in Raskin and have a desire to do a deal with Rangers this summer.

The LaLiga outfit are understoof to hold Raskin in high regard, and have been in contact his representatives to sound out the conditions of a deal.

Rangers have been made aware of this.

The Scottish side are braced for further approaches and, as mentioned, are expected to demand in excess of £20million for one of their key players.

Manager Derek McInnes is understood to rate Raskin highly, but the club will be open to cashing in if offers reach their valuation, potentially funding further recruitment.

Raskin has also entered the final two years of his contract, there is no extension on the horizon and the peak time for Rangers to sell is this summer.

Raskin has remained professional amid the speculation, focusing on international duty with Belgium, but has never hidden his desire to play in one of Europes top five leagues.

For Rangers, losing Raskin would require careful replacement planning but that is already underway, especially with midfield reinforcements already targeted, such as Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson.

A substantial sale could provide a welcome boost to the transfer budget and show Ranges’ buy low and sell high model working well.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.