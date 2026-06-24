Bologna have opened preliminary talks with Rangers over the signing of Nico Raskin, making contact to understand the conditions of a potential deal, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old, who is currently representing Belgium at the World Cup, has made it clear he is keen to move this summer in search of the next step in his career.

Rangers, under new manager Derek McInnes, are open to selling for the right price, with the club valuing the energetic box-to-box player in the region of £20million.

Raskin has been a key performer at Ibrox since arriving from Standard Liege in 2023, in a deal worth around £1.5million plus bonuses.

That fee has proven to be a huge bargain. The 15-time capped Belgian international made 50 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season, notching seven goals and nine assists

However, Raskin has made clear that he desires to test himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues – even speaking publicly about it.

Bologna look set to make a move for Raskin, and Rangers’ interest in the Serie A side’s midfielder Lewis Ferguson adds a layer of significant intrigue.

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McInnes keen on Ferguson reunion as Raskin exit looms

Scottish international Ferguson is Bologna’s captain and has played a crucial role in their midfield since joining from Aberdeen in 2022.

The 26-year-old is hugely admired by Rangers and was a previous target for the Ibrox side. McInnes, who managed Ferguson during his time at Aberdeen, would be very keen on a reunion, viewing him as an ideal leader and midfield presence.

We understand that Ferguson would be open to a conversation over a move to his boyhood club.

But sources have indicated there is currently no obvious desire from Bologna to sell their skipper, and Rangers pursuit of Ferguson would likely separate from the Raskin deal.

No formal negotiations have taken place involving Ferguson, yet.

Modern transfer practices favour independent deals over traditional swaps, as they allow clubs to better manage spending rules and regulations. It’s very rare you see a swap or a player-plus-cash deal in the modern game.

It remains to be seen whether Bologna will meet Rangers valuation for Raskin or if any meaningful dialogue over Ferguson can develop once the World Cup concludes.

For Rangers, a substantial sale would provide vital funds for McInnes to reshape his squad and show the model of buy low and sell high working well, while Bologna seek to strengthen their midfield ahead of another tough Serie A campaign.

Raskin is expected to leave Rangers and it can be predicted that he will be sold this summer.

With regards to Ferguson, that’s a separate issue and although the interest from Rangers is certainly there, a move to Ibrox is speculation rather than substance, for now.

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