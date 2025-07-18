Rangers, under the stewardship of head coach Russell Martin, are pursuing talented young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles to strengthen their squad, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a prime target for Rangers, with sources suggesting Charles is enthusiastic about a potential move to Ibrox. Sheffield Wednesday’s financial difficulties have made them open to offers for key players, including the highly rated Charles, potentially paving the way for a deal.

Charles has garnered attention for his standout performances for Wednesday, earning praise for his composure, agility, and exceptional ball-playing ability. These qualities align perfectly with Martin’s possession-based philosophy, which emphasises goalkeepers who are confident with the ball at their feet.

Martin, appointed in June 2025 following Philippe Clement’s dismissal, is tasked with rebuilding Rangers to challenge Celtic’s dominance, and Charles could be a key piece in that puzzle.

With Wednesday’s financial constraints, Rangers are considering a bid to test the club’s resolve in the coming weeks.

Charles’ potential arrival could provide competition for Jack Butland, Rangers’ current first-choice goalkeeper, and add long-term depth to the squad as Martin looks to implement his attacking, dominant style of play.

Southampton, Martin’s former club, have also been linked with Charles, though their interest appears less concrete, while he was admired by Martin when he was in charge at St Mary’s.

Martin’s familiarity with the goalkeeper market, from his time at Southampton, highlights his admiration for Charles’ skill set, and it is Rangers who are now frontrunners to secure the teenager’s signature.

As the transfer window progresses, Charles’ future remains a focal point. A move to Rangers would offer the young goalkeeper a chance to shine on a bigger stage, while Wednesday face the challenge of balancing their finances with the loss of a promising talent. Martin’s exciting vision for Rangers could be bolstered by this ambitious signing.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that winger Djeidi Gassama had agreed a four-year deal with Rangers, and his arrival from Sheffield Wednesday has since been confirmed.

IN FOCUS: Pierce Charles’ career so far

By Samuel Bannister

Like his brother Shea, Pierce Charles spent time in the Manchester City academy. Although he is the younger of the two, Pierce left City earlier to embark on a new challenge with Sheffield Wednesday.

After earning a professional contract in October 2022, Charles made his senior debut in January 2024, during an FA Cup match against Coventry City.

It wasn’t until March 2025 that Charles played in a league game for the first time, but he was voted as the Owls’ player of the month for April 2025 after earning a place in rotation with England U21 keeper James Beadle.

Charles has in fact already been capped at senior international level, by Northern Ireland. His debut was in October 2024.

“He is now the number one for his national team and has improved a lot – he deserved it as well,” Danny Rohl, the coach who gave him his senior bow at club level, told Radio Sheffield in March.

High praise has also come from teammate Josh Windass, who told Open Goal: “If he doesn’t play for Barca, Juventus, Bayern – one of those teams – I’ll be flabbergasted.”

Charles averaged 2.5 saves per game from his eight Championship appearances in 2025, highlighting his potential further.