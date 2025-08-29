Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin could move to the Premier League before the transfer window slams shut, with Wolves, West Ham and Burnley all keen on securing his services, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old Belgian international has made no secret of his desire to explore opportunities elsewhere, signalling a potential departure from Ibrox in the coming days.

Raskin, who joined Rangers from Standard Liege in January 2023 for around £2 million, has been a key figure in the midfield, bringing energy, vision, and defensive solidity to the team.

This summer has seen him attract admirers not just from England but also from Italy and Spain. Other clubs like Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Fiorentina have been linked, drawn to his versatility and international pedigree.

Despite the buzz, Rangers initially stood firm, unwilling to part with a player integral to their domestic and European ambitions.

The situation took a turn recently when Raskin was omitted from the squad by manager Russell Martin. Sources indicate this decision stems from Raskin’s apparent lack of full commitment amid transfer talks.

Martin, known for his emphasis on team unity, publicly stated that he only wants players who are “all in and committed to the project.” This philosophy has led to Raskin’s exclusion, fuelling speculation that a move is imminent and alering suitors to his availability…

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers’ stance on Raskin could soften as the window nears its close.

With Raskin eager for a new challenge – possibly in the Premier League, where he could thrive in a more competitive environment – the club could demand a fee upwards of £15-20 million, considering his contract runs until 2027 and a sell-on clause owed to Liege.

For Wolves, Raskin represents a midfield upgrade under Vitor Pereira, while West Ham are seeking depth, and Burnley eyes him as a ideal fit to aid their Premier League survival.

As negotiations heat up, Rangers fans will hope for a resolution that benefits all parties, but Raskin’s Ibrox chapter appears headed for an end.

Raskin has made a total of 104 appearances for the Glasgow giants, notching six goals and 16 assists in the process.

His sturdy performances in defensive midfield have seen him earn a spot in the Belgium squad and a big move to the Premier League could be on the horizon.

