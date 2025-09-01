Rangers pushing to complete THREE late signings as Ibrox trio near exit door – sources

Rangers are set to finalise the signing of Everton striker Youssef Chermiti, but their deadline day business won’t end there, with another deal almost done and a race for another exciting target in full swing, TEAMtalk understands.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers could also sell two senior stars in the coming hours, with one of the duo potentially heading to the English Premier League, while another player could be loaned.

Rangers are at the epicenter of a whirlwind of activity, poised to reshape their squad with a mix of ambitious signings and strategic departures.

The Ibrox faithful can expect a flurry of announcements, with the club targeting reinforcements in key areas while offloading players seeking new challenges.

This deadline day promises to be pivotal for Russell Martin’s side as they aim to bolster their title challenge in the Scottish Premiership.

At the forefront of Rangers’ incoming business is a high-profile move for Everton’s young forward Yousef Chermiti. Sources indicate that the 21-year-old has now COMPLETED a medical ahead of a permanent move valued at £10 million, including performance-based add-ons.

The Glasgow giants are set to stump up £8 million upfront, securing the 21-year-old Portuguese talent who has shown flashes of promise in the Premier League. Chermiti’s arrival could inject much-needed dynamism into Rangers’ attack, providing competition and depth amid a grueling season that includes European commitments.

Rangers plotting three deadline day signings

Equally exciting is Rangers’ the impending capture of Canadian defender Derek Cornelius from Marseille. He could follow Chermiti to Ibrox.

The transfer is structured as an initial loan with an option to buy, reflecting Rangers’ prudent approach to squad building.

Notably, Cornelius has already committed to a long-term vision at Ibrox, with a contract pre-agreed until 2029.

The 27-year-old, known for his aerial prowess and composure on the ball, brings international experience from his time with Canada and could solidify a defense that has shown vulnerabilities early in the campaign.

Rangers aren’t stopping there. They’re firmly in contention for Crystal Palace’s versatile midfielder Rak-Sakyi, with a loan deal on the table.

The race is heating up, as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Championship outfit Leicester City also express keen interest.

However, insiders suggest Rangers and Celtic hold the strongest cards, potentially swaying the 22-year-old with the allure of top-flight Scottish football and European exposure. Rak-Say’s energy and creativity could prove a game-changer in midfield battles.

THREE stars could leave Ibrox

On the flip side, departures loom large. Belgian midfielder Nico Raskin appears destined for the exit, having openly expressed his desire to leave.

TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both in active discussions with Rangers, though no agreement has been finalized. The 24-year-old’s potential move south could fetch a tidy sum, allowing reinvestment in the squad.

Similarly, striker Cyriel Dessers is on the verge of a switch to Greek side Panathinaikos, with a contract already ironed out. The Nigerian forward’s time at Rangers has been a mixed bag, marked by crucial goals but inconsistent form. His departure opens the door for fresh attacking options like Chermiti. As the clock ticks down, Rangers’ transfer strategy underscores a blend of youth, experience, and financial astuteness.

Success in these deals could propel them toward silverware, but failure to tie up loose ends might leave gaps exposed. Fans will be glued to updates, hoping for a deadline day that delivers on the hype.

Meanwhile, we can confirm that Sporting Gijon have made contact with Rangers and are in talks over a loan deal for 21-year-old left-back Oscar Cortes.

