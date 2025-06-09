Rangers are gearing up for a pivotal summer transfer window, with the club already making contact with two promising targets: Swansea City’s Harry Darling and Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku.

Both players are set to become free agents as their contracts expire on June 30, positioning Rangers to secure high-caliber talent without transfer fees, though competition from English clubs looms.

Darling, a 26-year-old center-back, has emerged as a priority for Rangers. The Swansea defender, who previously worked under new ‘Gers boss Russell Martin at MK Dons, is eager to reunite with his former manager.

Darling’s decision to reject a new deal with Swansea has opened the door for a move, and TEAMtalk understands that Rangers are in a strong position to sign him.

However, Championship sides Stoke City and Norwich City are also vying for his signature, adding urgency to Rangers’ pursuit.

Darling’s composure on the ball and defensive nous make him an ideal fit for Martin’s system, potentially bolstering a backline that needs reinforcements.

The defender signed for Swansea in 2022 and has chalked up 122 appearances for the Welsh side, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Rangers eye exciting 60 G/A winger

Meanwhile, Rangers have also set their sights on Peterborough’s dynamic winger Kwame Poku. The 23-year-old has caught the eye with his pace, creativity, and goal-scoring instinct in League One, marking him as a player with significant potential.

Poku has made 120 appearances for The Posh, notching an impressive 30 goals and 30 assists in the process.

With his contract expiring, Poku has attracted interest from top Championship clubs and European sides but the prospect of a move to Glasgow appeals to the young star.

Rangers view Poku as a long-term investment, capable of thriving in the Scottish Premiership and gaining value. His versatility to play across the front line adds further appeal.

As Rangers aim to strengthen their squad for domestic and European challenges, securing Darling and Poku would represent shrewd business.

However, with rival clubs circling, Russell Martin and his recruitment team must act swiftly to bring these talents to Ibrox.

Fans will be hopeful these early moves signal an ambitious summer rebuild for the Gers under new owners 49ers enterprise.

