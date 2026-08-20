Fenerbahce have emerged as genuine contenders to sign Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin after making early contact to establish the terms of a potential transfer, TEAMtalk understands

Turkish sources confirm the Istanbul giants have approached the Ibrox club to sound out the financial conditions required for a deal this summer.

The Belgian international, who has been one of Rangers’ most consistent performers, is understood to be on Fenerbahce’s shortlist as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

However, Fenerbahce are far from alone in their interest. Several clubs across Europe are monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation, and sources close to the player expect the level of enquiry to increase significantly over the coming seven days.

Premier League and Serie A sides have previously been linked, and the coming week is tipped to bring fresh developments.

Rangers have set an ambitious valuation of £25million for Raskin, reflecting both his importance to the side and the two years remaining on his contract.

Insiders suggest the Glasgow club would prefer to cash in, yet they remain realistic about the possibility of a big-money exit. A figure closer to £20million is widely regarded as more achievable and is the sum at which serious negotiations are expected to begin.

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Rangers demanding record-breaking Raskin fee

Raskin’s energetic style, ability to break up play and progressive passing have made him a key figure at Ibrox since his arrival from Standard Liège.

His performances for Belgium in the world cup have only heightened interest from overseas clubs seeking a dynamic central option.

The Gers already rebuffed several early enquirers from sides unwilling to pay the asking price

With the transfer window still open, the coming days will prove decisive. Fenerbahce’s early contact places them at the front of the queue for now, but competition is set to intensify.

Whether Rangers hold firm on their £25million demand or accept a reduced offer nearer £20million remains to be seen.

Even a £20million sale would represent a new record for Rangers, surpassing their current most expensive departure – the £19.6million they received when selling Calvin Bassey to Ajax in 2022.

What is clear is that Nicolas Raskin’s future is unlikely to stay quiet for much longer and the expected big summer sale at Ibrox is getting closer.