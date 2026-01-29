Rangers’ pursuit of Hansa Rostock striker Ryan Naderi has taken another turn, with the 22-year-old handing in a formal transfer request as he pushes hard for a move to Ibrox before the January window slams shut.

The towering 6ft 4in forward, who has impressed in the German third tier with eight goals in 17 appearances this season, is determined to secure a switch to Rangers.

Naderi views the opportunity under Danny Rohl as a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance and is unwilling to let it slip away in the final days of the winter market.

We revealed on Monday that Rangers had submitted an initial bid in the region of £2.6million (€3m / $3.6m), which was rejected by Rostock despite it representing a record fee for one of their players.

The clubs remain apart on valuation. Indeed, sources confirmed to us on Tuesday that negotiations have stalled. The German side are reluctant to sanction a departure mid-season, fearing it could jeopardise their promotion push.

Hansa sporting director Amir Shapourzadeh has previously stressed the club will not risk their campaign by losing a key asset without an adequate replacement.

However, Naderi’s move in submitting the transfer request ramps up the pressure on Rostock to negotiate.

Rangers are actively working to bridge the gap, exploring ways to find a compromise that satisfies both parties.

Manager Rohl remains keen on the physical target man to add height, presence, and goal threat to his forward line as the club chases silverware on multiple fronts.

The developments come amid uncertainty over Brazilian striker Danilo’s future. The 26-year-old has indicated openness to a return to the Netherlands with NAC Breda, and Rangers are eager to facilitate his exit.

Sources state that an offer has also arrived from Paphos, with his departure very close.

With the deadline approaching rapidly, the coming hours could prove decisive. Naderi’s determination has shifted momentum, but a resolution hinges on Rangers’ ability to meet Rostock’s demands or find solutions within the overall package.