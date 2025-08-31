Rangers are set to sign young Everton striker Youssef Chermiti after a deal was agreed between clubs for a permanent transfer, while another star could head OUT of Ibrox imminently.

Chermiti, 21, joined Everton from Sporting CP in 2023 in a deal worth £15m. He is considered to be a top prospect, but injuries and competition for a spot in the starting XI has limited his game time.

The Portuguese under-21 international has made 24 senior appearances for Everton – largely cameos off the bench – and a switch to Rangers could be the perfect opportunity for him to get some vital experience.

Rangers boss Russell Martin has made no secret of the fact that he wants to strengthen in attack, and Chermiti is set to become their second new striker signing after Bojan Miovski, who made his debut against Celtic today.

As called by reliable journalist Alan Myers, and later confirmed by TEAMtalk sources, Toffees forward Chermiti is currently undergoing a medical with Rangers ahead of officially completing the move.

We understand that Rangers have agreed to pay a guaranteed fee of £8m for Chermiti, and Everton could receive up to £10m in total, through further add-ons.

The Toffees have also included a sell-on clause in the deal, though the specific percentage is yet to be confirmed.

Russell Martin: ‘He has probably played his last game for the club’

Striker Cyriel Dessers came off the bench towards the end of Rangers’ 0-0 draw with rivals Celtic, but Martin confirmed in his post-match interview that there is a very good chance of him leaving the club.

“I also think Cyriel [Dessers] has probably played his last game for the club and he’s been great the whole time he’s been here so he goes with everyone’s best wishes.

“It’s good business for us and for him, with the stage he’s at in his career.

“Things can change, but it looks likely and we’ll have two new guys in the building [including Chermiti] so let’s see what happens outside of that.”

