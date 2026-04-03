Rangers are gearing up for an ambitious summer transfer window as manager Danny Rohl looks to reshape his squad and mount a serious challenge on all fronts next season.

According to well-placed sources, the Ibrox hierarchy is prepared to be proactive in the market, targeting key reinforcements across midfield and defence to add quality and depth.

One of the standout names on their shortlist is Danish midfielder Silas Andersen. The 21-year-old BK Häcken talent has been a long-term target for Rangers, who made enquiries in January only for a summer move to emerge as the more realistic option.

Andersen, a composed and technically gifted player, impressed during the Swedish season and has drawn interest from several clubs across Europe.

While Wolves are in the race, as we previously reported, Rangers remain keen and believe Champions League qualification could provide the financial edge needed to compete for his signature.

Another priority is Kilmarnock’s David Watson. The 21-year-old midfielder is viewed as a long-term prospect by Rohl’s coaching staff and has been monitored closely.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Watson is attracting significant attention, with clubs from the English Championship and Italy showing serious interest. Celtic are also understood to be in the mix, setting the stage for a potential Old Firm battle. His versatility and potential make him an attractive option for a Rangers side looking to blend youth with experience in central areas.

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Rangers looking to strengthen in multiple positions

Defensive reinforcements are also on the agenda for Rangers, with Dundee centre-back Luke Graham firmly on the radar.

The Scotland Under-21 international has enjoyed a strong campaign at Dens Park and has been scouted extensively by Rangers.

However, competition is fierce; Celtic are said to be monitoring him closely, while several English clubs have expressed an interest.

At 22, Graham offers physical presence and composure on the ball, qualities that could bolster Rohl’s backline.

With chairman Andrew Cavenagh (backed by the 49ers) committed to providing further investment, Rangers appear determined not to be left behind in a competitive market.

Securing these targets could prove pivotal as the club aims to get back to winning titles.

While negotiations are at an early stage and nothing is guaranteed, the early groundwork suggests a busy few months ahead at Ibrox.

Fans will be hoping that proactive scouting translates into concrete arrivals who can make an immediate impact and take Rangers back to being consistently at the top in Scotland.

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