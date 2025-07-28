Rangers are on the verge of signing two statement signings, with an exciting winger set to arrive alongside Tottenham’s teenage prodigy Mikey Moore, TEAMtalk understands.

Russell Martin’s side has already made an impressive start to the window, with six permanent signings and two loans so far, but the Scottish club’s business is far from done.

Rangers are looking to bolster their attacking options further and sporting director Kevin Thelwell is working hard behind the scenes on multiple targets

TEAMtalk can confirm that Rangers are in advanced talks to sign 23-year-old Finnish international Oliver Antman, for a fee close to £5million.

The Go Ahead Eagles star, who contributed six goals and 15 assists in the Eredivisie last season, is eager to join the Glasgow giants. Negotiations have progressed, with personal terms unlikely to pose any hurdles.

We understand that the deal could be completed in the next 48 hours, though Antman will not be available for Rangers’ upcoming Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos.

His versatility and proven attacking output make him a valuable addition to Russell Martin’s squad as they aim to compete on multiple fronts, and now he could be joined by Tottenham ace Moore in an eye-catching double swoop…

Rangers to sign TWO new attackers in eye-catching swoop

TEAMtalk also understands that Rangers have emerged as favourites to secure a season-long loan for Tottenham’s 17-year-old winger Moore.

The youngster is very highly rated at Spurs and he impressed last season, notching one goal and two assists across all competitions. Thomas Frank wants Moore to be playing consistently, however, hence why he is willing to let him leave on loan.

Moore, a Tottenham academy graduate, is capable of playing across the frontline, and has drawn interest from Championship clubs and Borussia Dortmund.

However, Spurs are impressed by Rangers’ vision under Martin and believe Ibrox offers the perfect platform for Moore to gain regular senior minutes.

The loan deal aligns with Tottenham’s strategy to nurture their young talent in a competitive environment. These signings come as Rangers look to fill the void left by Vaclav Cerny’s departure and an injury to Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, another target.

With Martin keen to make an immediate impact, Antman’s flair and Moore’s potential could prove pivotal in Rangers’ pursuit of domestic and European glory.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation as the club gears up for a transformative season under the new 49ers ownership.

Who is Oliver Antman?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Finland, Antman began his career with TiPS in his native country before moving to Helsinki-based side Gnistan, all before adulthood.

Antman later moved into Danish football with Nordsjaelland and had a loan spell in the Eredivisie with Groningen before returning to his parent club and making his first European appearances in the Conference League.

With 110 appearances and 16 goals behind him, Antman left Nordsjaelland to return to Dutch football in 2024 with a permanent move to Go Ahead Eagles.

Winning the Dutch Cup by the end of his debut season, Antman made more assists than any other player in the 2024-25 Eredivisie, with 15.

He recorded the 10th most progressive carries in the competition and the third most take-ons that led to a shot.

Most of Antman’s appearances were as a right-winger, which corresponds with the foot he prefers using, but he did also get gametime on the left wing, from where he could cut inside.