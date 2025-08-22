Rangers are plotting a move for an exciting LaLiga forward as Russell Martin looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of a demanding season, TEAMtalk understands.

The Scottish club have been on the hunt for a new centre-forward all summer, though have been forced to wait due to their need to sell stars before sanctioning a new striker signing.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Rangers have made contact with Villarreal over a move for Karl Etta Eyong, with club-to-club talks taking place to discuss the terms of a potential deal.

Rangers hold serious interest in the 21-year-old, who has impressed in LaLiga’s youth ranks and in his occasional first-team appearances for Villarreal.

Martin, who took the reins at Ibrox this summer, has been vocal about his desire for a new striker to inject dynamism into the squad. “We need players who can change games with pace and creativity,” Martin said in a recent press conference, though he stopped short of naming targets.

However, negotiations are proving tricky. Villarreal, known for their shrewd business in the transfer market, have set a high valuation on Etta Eyong, of around €10million (£8.6m / $11.6m), which Rangers have yet to match…

Villarreal’s preference is a straight cash sale to fund their own squad rebuild, but there’s a glimmer of hope for the Gers: a loan-to-buy arrangement could be on the table, allowing Rangers to assess the forward’s fit in Scottish football before committing fully.

Rangers face obstacles in striker hunt

Martin remains firm in his desire to sign a new striker and Etta Eyong figures highly on the shortlist, but Rangers’ financial balancing act is complicating matters.

As TEAMtalk reported in an update on Tuesday (August 19), the club is eager to offload current striker Cyril Dessers, whose inconsistent form has drawn criticism from fans.

Dessers, signed in 2023 for a hefty fee, has struggled to replicate his Eredivisie scoring prowess.

Potential suitors, including clubs in Italy, Greece Turkey and the Middle East, have baulked at Rangers’ asking price, stalling any outgoing transfer.

“Selling Dessers is key to freeing up wages and funds,” a club insider noted, “but the market is tough right now.”

Should the deal materialize, Etta Eyong could form an exciting partnership with Rangers’ existing forwards, potentially signalling a new era under Martin.

With the transfer deadline looming, fans are watching closely as the club navigates these challenges.

Rangers’ next league fixture against rivals Celtic could highlight the urgency for reinforcements, but for now, the Ibrox faithful remain hopeful that Etta Eyong’s arrival will spark a title charge.

Who is Karl Etta Eyong?

By Samuel Bannister

Etta Eyong made his LaLiga debut for Villarreal in April 2025, the first of four appearances in the season in which he took his first steps into their senior team.

The Cameroon-born winger scored his first goal on his second appearance, grabbing the winner against Girona after coming on as a substitute.

He made a bright start to the 2025-26 campaign as well, heading in Villarreal’s first goal of the season.

But what has his story been so far and what kind of player is he?

Etta Eyong was born in Cameroon in October 2003. He moved to Spain in January 2022 to integrate into the Cadiz youth setup, originally debuting in the ninth tier with their third team.

When he began playing for their B team, he was a midfielder, but he began to be pushed further forward, ending up as a striker, around November 2023.

A LaLiga debut followed for Cadiz in January 2024, but the season ended in relegation with Etta Eyong playing no further part. For the B team, though, he boasted 14 goals from 32 games, which made him the top scorer in his league group.

Etta Eyong came on in Cadiz’s second-division opener for the 2024-25 season before being bought by Villarreal, expected to feature for the reserves.

Although he had been playing in the fourth tier with Cadiz’s reserves, his goal output improved when stepping into the third tier with Villarreal’s.

He scored 19 goals from 30 games for the Yellow Submarine’s B team – a tally only bettered by Real Madrid breakout star Gonzalo Garcia – in addition to making his first-team bow. By now, he was playing regularly as a centre-forward, his transformation almost complete.

