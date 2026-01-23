Rangers manager Danny Rohl is still eyeing new additions this month

Rangers are gearing up for a busy final stretch of the January transfer window as manager Danny Röhl continues to reshape his squad at Ibrox, with the possibility of at least two new players coming in and a trio of stars leaving.

Midfielders Kieran Dowell and Joe Rothwell are both poised to depart, freeing up wages and squad space in the process.

Dowell, whose contract is nearing its end, has been linked with a move away and is close to joining Hull, while Rothwell has been placed on the transfer list amid interest from Championship sides including Sheffield United, Derby County, Stoke City, and Middlesbrough.

These outgoings align with Röhl’s strategy to trim the Rangers squad and fund targeted additions.

A priority remains bolstering the forward line with another recognised number nine. However, any new striker signing is contingent on offloading Danilo.

The Brazilian forward, signed for a significant fee in 2023, has endured a frustrating spell marked by injuries and limited impact. Rangers are open to a loan or permanent sale to reduce the wage bill and create room for a more reliable goal threat up front.

Röhl still pushing for statement signing

Röhl has also hinted at the potential for a statement arrival before the February 2 deadline, though progress depends on these departures.

Hungarian forward Damir Redzic remains on the club’s radar. The versatile 22-year-old, currently at DAC Dunajska Streda, has impressed in the Slovak Super Liga and attracted attention from clubs including RB Salzburg, Anderlecht Celtic and FC Copenhagen.

While Rangers hold interest, no major breakthrough has materialised yet, with Dunajska Streda boss Branislav Fodrek indicating only an “extreme” offer would prise him away.

Elsewhere, Rangers are preparing a bid for Yan Valery at Sheffield Wednesday. The Tunisia international right-back, previously signed by Röhl during his time at Southampton, is available as Wednesday navigate financial pressures in administration.

With rival interest from Wrexham and others, a cut-price deal could appeal, leveraging Röhl’s prior connection to secure defensive reinforcement. Sources have suggested that Valery is keen on the switch and working with Rohl again.

Rangers have already welcomed Andreas Skov Olsen, Tochi Chukwuani, and Tuur Rommens this window, injecting fresh energy. With sources stating Rangers are “knocking on the door” for more recruits, the coming days promise further movement as the Gers aim to strengthen their title hopes.

