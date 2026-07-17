Rangers on cusp of signing £4m Serbia star with talks for second midfielder ON

Rangers are on the brink of completing the signing of Serbian midfielder Vanja Dragojevic, with the 20-year-old set to arrive in Glasgow today to finalise his £4million move from Partizan Belgrade.

The Partizan captain, who has already earned senior international caps for Serbia, will put pen to paper on a long-term contract once he completes his medical and personal terms. Sources close to the player have described him as “very excited” about joining Rangers and beginning the next chapter of his career in Scottish football.

New manager Derek McInnes is understood to be delighted with the progress of the deal. The Rangers recruiters have made no secret of their desire to add leaders and high-potential youngsters to his squad this summer, and Dragojevic fits that profile perfectly.

McInnes is expected to welcome the midfielder personally and has already indicated he hopes to secure at least one more signing in the coming days as Rangers continue their rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

The Light Blues have already added several players this window, and Dragojevic is viewed as another key piece in the midfield jigsaw.

The powerful star is known for his composure on the ball, strong tackling, and leadership qualities, having skippered Partizan despite his young age.

Meanwhile, Rangers remain in talks with Norwegian side Tromso over another highly-rated young midfielder, Jens Hjerto-Dahl…

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Rangers pushing to bring Norwegian star to Ibrox

The 20-year-old has expressed a clear preference for a move to Ibrox, but the deal is now under threat following a competing bid from Cardiff City.

Tromso are understood to be holding out for a significant fee for the versatile and physical central midfielder, who has been a standout performer in the Eliteserien this season.

With the transfer window still open, McInnes and the Rangers recruitment team face a busy period as they look to strengthen further before the start of the new season.

Dragojevic’s arrival is a very exciting signing and shows the change of direction in how the club is recruiting.

No longer are they needing and aiming to sign older players on pre-contract deals, because the backing of the 49ers means Rangers can now bring in top young talent from around Europe.

Meanwhile, we revealed on Wednesday that Rangers are looking to kick off a four-signing blitz with a £7m deal.