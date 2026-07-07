Rangers are holding firm on their price tag on striker Youssef Chermiti, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Lyon are among several top European sides plotting a move for his signature.

Since joining Rangers from Everton in September 2025 for £8million, the 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive first season at Ibrox, notching 15 goals and five assists across all competitions.

His physical presence, aerial ability, and finishing have caught the eye of clubs around Europe.

Lyon currently lead the race for his signature. According to sources, the Ligue 1 side have contacted Rangers and view Chermiti as the ideal replacement following the end of Endrick’s loan spell from Real Madrid.

Lyon are preparing an offer worth under €20million (£17.1m / $22.9m), including add-ons, but this falls significantly short of the Scottish club’s valuation.

Rangers are holding out for around £25million, viewing the former Sporting CP talent as central to their plans unless a substantial bid arrives. A £25million fee would represent a new record sale for the Gers, surpassing the £20million they received for Calvin Bassey in 2022.

Everton also included a significant sell-on clause when selling Chermiti to Rangers, which has further inflated his asking price. The exact percentage of the clause has not been confirmed, but the Toffees would benefit financially from any sale.

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Rangers expect more enquiries for key star

Other clubs interested in Chermiti include Porto and PSV Eindhoven, while Turkish giants Galatasaray have held discussions with the player’s agents and placed him on their shortlist.

Besiktas have similarly been credited with interest, with some suggesting he was offered to them as a potential attacking reinforcement, however there is yet to be concrete contact from them.

Earlier in the year, Fenerbahce were tentatively linked, though those claims were later downplayed.

Rangers have stressed that Chermiti is not for sale on the cheap, and the club’s strong position, bolstered by a contract until 2029, allows them to demand a premium fee.

With the transfer window in full swing, further enquiries from Premier League or top European sides cannot be ruled out and are expected.

Rangers are not going to allow their best players to leave for bargain fees and are pricing them in line with the market across Europe.

Chermiti remains a key player at Ibrox, but his performances have made a move away likely if the right offer materialises.

Ultimately, Rangers will sell of the right offer arrives and meets their valuation.

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