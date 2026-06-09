Rangers striker Youssef Chermiti is being targeted by three top European sides, and a record-breaking bid could force Danny Rohl into difficult decision, TEAMtalk understands.

Signed by Rangers from Everton in September 2025 for an initial £8 million (rising to £10m with add-ons), the 22-year-old has quickly justified the investment with a strong end to his debut season at Ibrox and big goals in big games.

The former Sporting CP academy product, who struggled for first-team minutes during his time with the Toffees, has flourished in Scotland, despite some doubt initially about his signing.

Chermiti’s pace, physical presence, and finishing have earned plaudits, and he notched an impressive 15 goals across all competitions in his debut season with the Gers.

With a contract running until June 2029, Rangers hold significant bargaining power, but suitors are undeterred.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have made fresh movements and are particularly keen. The Istanbul club views Chermiti as a dynamic addition to their attacking options, and sources indicate momentum is building around a potential bid.

Rangers are looking for over £25million – a fee that, with add-ons on top, could bring a Scottish record sale and more than treble their initial outlay.

However, Turkish sides like to bargain, often striking in free agent markets and players in the latter stages of contracts, so there is doubt that they will match Gers asking price.

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Porto join race for Rangers star

FC Porto have also registered strong interest, with links intensifying in recent weeks.

Given he hails from Portugal, Chermiti could find a natural home with Porto, who see him as a long-term successor in their forward line. However, he would likely play second fiddle to star forward Samu Aghehowa should Porto hold onto him.

Meanwhile, Dutch side PSV Eindhoven are monitoring developments closely, attracted by his potential to thrive in Eredivisie football.

Earlier this year, Rangers rebuffed offers from clubs including Fenerbahce and Feyenoord, underlining their desire to retain the forward unless their valuation is met.

Rohl has publicly stated his expectation that Chermiti will remain at the club for the start of next season, though the financial temptation may yet prove decisive.

For Rangers, any departure would provide funds for squad reinforcement as they aim to challenge domestically and in Europe. Chermiti’s rapid development highlights the success of their recruitment strategy, turning a raw talent into a marketable asset.

However, their recent signing of Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland also tells a story. Although some see Shankland as a player who could replace Chermiti, the Scottish international is very effective in a two up front and there is a belief inside Ibrox that he and Chermiti could be a formidable force together.

The most likely departure form the club’s strikers is Bojan Miovski, who is now on the fringes of the squad behind Chermiti, Shankland and Naderi.

Whether any side matches Rangers’ asking price remains to be seen. Right now, the ball is firmly in Rangers’ court and they are under no pressure to sell unless they receive a record-breaking offer.

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