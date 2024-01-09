Rangers transfer round-up: Premier League duo offered to ‘Gers; two likely winter deals revealed

TEAMtalk can reveal that Rangers are set to add several new faces to their squad as they aim to claw the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Celtic.

Phillipe Clement is keen to bring in reinforcements in several positions and TEAMtalk has the latest on Ranger’s transfer plans for the current window.

The Glasgow side recently added Fabio Silva on a 6-month loan from Wolves – Clement’s first acquisition – but he won’t be the last attacking player to be brought in.

Lawrence Shankland has been continuously linked with Rangers and the Hearts striker is on fire again this season, netting 13 in 21 league appearances so far.

There has been no official offer from Rangers for Shankland as it stands, but he is a player they would move for if the correct opportunity presents itself.

Hearts want a high fee for their captain, however, and are not keen to sell him to a rival in Scotland, especially with the board’s aspirations of catching Rangers and Celtic.

Therefore, Shankland would command a high free from either of the old firm.

Dennis, Alzate offered to Rangers

TEAMtalk can confirm that injury-plagued forward Emmanuel Dennis has been offered to Rangers but that is an option they are yet to take Nottingham Forest up on.

The former Watford striker is currently on loan with Istanbul Basaksehir and has struggled to adapt to life in Turkey. He also has extremely high wage demands that may be out of reach for Rangers.

As for midfield targets, Brighton man Steven Alzate was also offered to Rangers but, like Dennis, this option has not been picked up due to the injury situation of the player and the cost to bring him in.

It is unlikely he will end up in the Scottish Premiership by the end of the month.

‘Gers hold genuine interest in Manhoef, Wagner

Exciting Vitesse winger Million Manhoef is a player Rangers do hold genuine interest in and have sounded him out for a move.

Recent Reports have suggested that Vitesse will not sell in this window, however, TEAMtalk sources close to the player state that the door is still open for an exit, with numerous offers on the table from around Europe.

Left-back Kai Wagner is another player who could find himself at Rangers soon. The German international left MLS side Philadelphia Union recently and is a free agent.

Multiple TEAMtalk sources state Rangers are in the race and with the imminent exit of Ridvan Yilmaz, full-back is a position that is in need of fresh legs.

It will be a busy month for the Govan side, with a clear need to add quality to their squad if they are to take back top spot in Scotland’s top division.

